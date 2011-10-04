Trending

Card App for iOS 5 Can Send Personalized Greetings Online and Off

There's an app for Hallmark now, but it's not the Hallmark app you're thinking of.

At the Apple press event in Cupertino, CA today, Apple officials announced a new app for creating greeting cards. Called (simply) the Card App, the new download lets iOS 5 users build digital greeting cards from photos saved on their device.  

Once a digi-missive is complete, it can be e-mailed to friends and family for free. That's not all, though: Users can also send a printed version of their personalized greet carding via snail mail. There is, of course, a small fee attached: $2.99 for domestic mail and $4.99 for international cards. The app will be available next Wednesday, October 12th.