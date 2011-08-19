Can QWERTY Texting Champ Speed Through Touchscreen Typing?

Can a physical keyboard texting champ still dominate on a touchscreen?

We reached out to 14-year-old Brianna Hendrickson of Brooklyn, N.Y.—the winner of the 2010 LG U.S. National Texting Championship in New York City (think modern-day spelling bee)—to see how well should could transition from using a keyboard device to a touchscreen.

Hendrickson came into the LAPTOP headquarters earlier this week and showed off her skills on the LG Ally—the QWERTY smartphone used in the competition—and then on an LG Revolution a touchscreen-only phone which she had never used before. We used the Typing Tutor Typing Droid for Android App on both devices to monitor her speed and accuracy.

Hendrickson blew us away with her QWERTY phone skills, averaging 360.3 strokes per minute with 100-percent accuracy. Although she was nearly three times slower on the touchscreen—averaging 130.3 strokes a minute with 98.26 percent accuracy—Hendrickson still impressed on the LG Revolution.

“I’ve used a touchscreen before and had one for a couple of months, but I wanted to throw it at the wall,” Hendrickson said. “I couldn’t stand that phone at all.”

Hendrickson is also starring in a new documentary airing on MTV starting today (Aug. 19) called “Thumbs,” which takes a behind-the-scenes look at the teen phone texting culture in America and the intense race to be the fastest.

The film follows a series of young texting competitors in the weeks leading up to the 2010 LG U.S. National Texting Championship.

In addition to capturing the always-connected lifestyle of teens nationwide, the movie highlights the relationships, drama and budding friendships among the competitors.