Best USB-C Monitors 2019

Feeling encumbered by your multicable display setup? Thanks to USB-C, you can rapidly transmit both power and data using a single wire.

With just a single cable, USB-C monitors will provide a display and transmit power to the ever-growing list of electronics adopting the USB-C standard. Unclutter your desk and upgrade your visuals with these popular USB-C monitors.

Credit: Lenovo; Asus

LG 27UK850-W 27-Inch 4K UHD IPS Monitor

Plenty of connection options

4K with FreeSync

Can't output USB 3.0 speeds while maintaining a USB-C connection

LG's 27-inch 4K monitor is Amazon's bestselling USB-C monitor for a reason. This display has universal appeal. Artists, gamers and data-entryjockeys alike can appreciate crisp details as well as a plethora of features. In addition to 4K resolution, the panel also has AMD's FreeSync technology baked in, which prevents unsightly image tears. Throw in HDR 10 — which means you'll get incredibly vivid colors, a virtually borderless display and customizable presets — and you've got a true powerhouse. The 27UK850-W gives you the most bang for your buck and should future-proof you for quite some time. Screen Size: 27 inches | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Aspect Ratio: 16:9 | HDMI Inputs: 2 | USB-C Inputs: 1 | USB Type-A: 2 Credit: LG

Lenovo L27M-28 27-Inch USB-C Monitor

Cheapest way to get into the USB-C display space

Poor screen performance

Limited ports

Can't afford to throw down the big bucks but want the ease of using a single cable for your workstation? On price, the 27-inch L27M-28 monitor by Lenovo undercuts the competition big time. This three-sided, borderless monitor allows for a seamless, one-cable setup while providing more than enough power for your device. The IPS screen's full-HD display, 75-Hz response rate and inclusion of FreeSync are just a few more reasons to buy this monitor. Strangely, Lenovo offers a VGA connection but no DisplayPort. Screen Size: 27 inches | Resolution: 1920 x 1080 at 60 Hz | Aspect Ratio: 16:9 | HDMI inputs: 1 | USB-C Inputs: 1 | USB Type-A: N/A Credit: Lenovo

ASUS ZenScreen MB16AC 15.6-Inch Full HD IPS USB Type-C

Ultraportable body requires nothing but USB-C connection for power

Fragile build

Throw this monitor in your bag, and you'll have a second display wherever and whenever you need it. The USB-C connection powers the display, so you don't have to worry about finding an outlet. Boasting Thunderbolt 3 compatibility and autorotation, the ZenScreen makes a compelling argument for getting a second monitor. While this model is marketed as a travel monitor, it's flat design makes the screen fragile, so you should always keep it protected before putting it in your backpack or suitcase. Screen Size: 15.6 inches | Resolution: 1920 x 1080 FHD | Aspect Ratio: 16:9 | HDMI Inputs: 2 USB-C inputs: 1 | USB Type-A: 1 Credit: ASUS

LG 49WL95C-W 49-Inch Curved Ultrafine 5K Display

Ultrawide display provides the most detail of any display on the list

Expensive

USB-A inputs sole USB-C used for display

The big daddy of USB-C monitors, the LG 49WL95-W targets deep-pocketed professionals and the enthusiast crowd. This panel has a gorgeous 5120 x 1440 resolution, which makes 4K look rather quaint. This resolution is overkill for the average user — but hey, if you've got it, flaunt it. The LG offers two USB-A ports, with the sole USB-C port for display only. If you work on projects with sequential program layouts, the extra space granted by this behemoth ensures that the entirety of your timeline will fit on the screen without the need for zooming out. And as this display boasts 99% of the sRGB gamut, you'll see every color pop. Screen Size: 49 inches | Resolution: 5120 x 1440 | Aspect Ratio: 32:9 | HDMI Inputs: 2 | USB-C Inputs: 1 | USB Type-A: 2 Credit: LG

BenQ EW3270U 32-Inch 4K HDR Monitor with FreeSync

Gaming-optimized monitor

No power provided from USB-C

Offering the ability to adjust brightness and color temperature based on the content on screen and ambient light conditions, the BenQ EW3270U will ensure that your games will always be optimized. FreeSync guarantees the smoothest graphics at all times. For games in which every detail is important and stutter must be avoided, BenQ provides a solid display that would be ranked even higher with the addition of power delivery. Screen Size: 31.5 inches | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Aspect Ratio: 16:9 | HDMI Inputs: 1 | USB-C Inputs: 1 | USB Type A: N/A Credit: BenQ

ASUS Designo MX27UC 27-Inch Monitor

ASUS Eye Care technology minimizes eye fatigue

Rich speaker system

Poor customer service

Pricey

You can stare at this screen all day — literally. Thanks to Asus Eye Care technology, which reduces eye strain, you can work for hours in relative comfort. Now, you can use those sweet peepers of yours to admire your uncluttered, single-cable setup. The USB Type-C port gives you power delivery, 4K video and data transmission. Dual 3-watt speakers paired with optimized sound will impress the average user and deliver the rich, spacious sound audiophiles crave. An elegant, icicle-gold finish encompasses the whole package and complements premium laptops such as a gold MacBook Pro. If you're looking for a monitor with USB-C functionality, impressive external speakers and a slick aesthetic, look no further than Asus' Designo. Screen Size: 27 inches | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Aspect Ratio: 16:9 | HDMI inputs: 1 | USB-C inputs: 1 | USB Type-A: 2 Credit: ASUS