Best Siri Alternatives Tested

Love it or hate it, Siri, Apple’s personal assistant is now a fixture not only on iOS devices, but in popular culture as well. Providing everything from directions to weather and sports scores to the answer to the meaning of life, Siri has developed into a truly useful hands-free personal assistant.

However, Siri is only available on iOS devices, which leaves Android users out in the cold. The good news is that there are a number of competing apps that offer similar features as well as a few cool extras, such as customizable avatars and flight information. We put some of the top personal assistant apps to the test to see how they stack up.

Speaktoit

As Siri proved, personal assistant apps should be more, well, personal. Speaktoit helps you stay on schedule, works in several languages and on several platforms. It even tells jokes, adding a bit of levity to an otherwise dull day. Plus, Speaktoit is available for Android, iOS, Windows Phone 8 and Windows 8.

More: Speaktoit Reviewed

Sherpa

The Sherpa personal assistant app is designed to help carry you through your digital life. While still in beta, this free Android app is fast, understood us well and was able to find what we were looking for. If you're looking for a Siri-like alternative on Android, this app will do the trick.

More: Sherpa (Beta) Reviewed

Google Now

Google has improved its voice search tremendously, and the showpiece for the technology is Google Now. This proactive assistant understands where you are and pops up the info you need at the right time. But just because it's built into the latest Android smartphones, does that mean you should use it?

More: Google Now Reviewed

Robin

Magnifis makes a pretty bold statement, calling its personal-assistant app "Robin, the Siri challenger." This Android app is designed primarily as an in-car assistant, and can show helpful info nearby and along your driving route. Robin also has a number of quirky features that may make it worth the download, even if you don't have a car.

More: Robin Reviewed