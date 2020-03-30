Best 13-inch laptops in 2020

The best 13-inch laptops offer an excellent balance between portability and productivity. Students can effortlessly carry 13-inch laptops around campus and business professionals can slip them into briefcases when traveling.

We've compiled the best 13-inch laptops, but if you're not sold on this screen size, check out our best overall laptops page or the best 15-inch laptops if you need more screen real estate. Students should see our best college laptops page, where they'll find the best notebook for their respective majors.

There are plenty of upcoming laptops that could find their way onto this list. We're especially excited about the new Dell XPS 13 (2020) and the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook.

Here are the best 13-inch laptops for every budget.

The best 13-inch laptops you can buy today

1. Dell XPS 13 (Late 2019)

2. HP Envy 13 (2019)

3. HP Spectre x360 13 (Late 2019)

4. Apple MacBook Air (2020)

5. Google Pixelbook Go

6. Dell XPS 13 2-in-1

7. HP Elite Dragonfly

8. Razer Blade Stealth (2018)

9. Lenovo IdeaPad 730S

10. Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 Black Edition

The ultimate 13-inch laptop, Dell's XPS 13 packages fast performance in a compact, premium chassis. (Image credit: Laptop Mag)

The best overall laptop

CPU: Intel Core i3/Core i5/ Core i7 | GPU: Intel UHD 620 | RAM: 4GB/8GB/16GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB | Display: 13.3-inch, 1080p or 4K | Size: 11.9 x 7.8 x 0.5 inches | Weight: 2.7 pounds

Premium design

Slim, compact chassis

Bright, vivid 4K display

Outstanding performance

Below-average battery life (4K model)

The best 13-inch laptop, the late 2019 XPS 13 is identical to the previous model but now packs 10th Gen processors. Those chips, especially the six-core Core i7 CPU, offers a significant boost in performance over 8th Gen processors.

The 4K model we tested has a gorgeous 13.3-inch InfinityEdge display -- with practically no bezels -- and now the 'nosecam' webcam is no longer, as Dell's engineers managed to fit it in the notebook's top bezel, which is still super-thin. If you want long battery life, opt for the 1080p model as the 4K version lasted just under 8 hours on a charge, a decent if below-average result.

At under $1,000, the HP Envy 13 is the best 13-inch laptop value around.

The best laptop under $1,000

CPU: Intel Core i5/Core i7 | GPU: Intel UHD 620/Nvidia GeForce MX250 | RAM: 8GB/16GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB SSD | Display: 13.3-inch, 1080p or 4K | Size: 12.1 x 8.3 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 2.8 pounds

Attractive, lightweight chassis

Fast performance

Bright display

4K model has short battery life

No Thunderbolt 3

Starting at just $799, the HP Envy 13 is one of, if not, the best value in laptops right now. In many ways, the Envy 13 is a Windows 10 alternative to the MacBook Air, except even better thanks to its longer battery life, stronger performance and lower price.

Redesigned for this year, the Envy 13 also has a slim attractive aluminum chassis. Some handy security features --- a fingerprint sensor and webcam kill switch --- are just the icing on the cake, as is the bright and vivid 1080p display.

With everything it has going for it, the Envy 13 is undoubtedly the best 13-inch laptop for those on a budget.

Offering beauty and brawn, the HP Spectre x360 13 is among the best 13-inch laptops. (Image credit: Laptop Mag)

The best 2-in-1 laptop

CPU: Core i5/Core i7 | GPU: Intel Iris Plus | RAM: 8GB/16GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB | Display: 13.3-inch, 1080p or 4K | Size: 12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 2.7 pounds

Stunning, ultraportable design

Epic battery life

Bright, vivid display with thinner bezels

Fast overall performance

Shrill speakers at max volume

The Spectre x360 13 is HP's best 2-in-1 laptop ever. Updated with a 10th Gen CPU and a more modern design, the Spectre x360 13 is improved in almost every way over its excellent predecessor.

Highlights of this laptop include a stunning design with chamfered edges, a bright 1080p display, epic 13+ hour battery life and fast overall performance. With everything it has going for it, the Spectre x360 13 is the best 13-inch laptop for those who want a 2-in-1 design.

Apple's new MacBook Air for 2020 improves upon its predecessor with a better keyboard and 10th Gen CPUs (Image credit: Future)

4. Apple MacBook Air (2020)

The best 13-inch Apple laptop

CPU: Intel Core i3/i5/i7 (Y-series) | GPU: Intel Iris Plus | RAM: 8GB/16GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB | Display: 13.3-inch, 2560 x 1600-pixel | Size: 11.9 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 2.8 pounds

Sleek design

Great battery life

Powerful sound

Magic keyboard is clicky and comfy

Underwhelming performance

If you prefer macOS to Windows 10, then there's only one 13-inch laptop you should consider: the Apple MacBook Air (starting at $999). The biggest improvement to this year's model is the new keyboard, which fixes all the issues we had with the previous Butterfly version.

Other improvements include more powerful 10th Gen Y-series processors and a superfast SSD. The 13.3-inch Retina display is still a sight to behold, and the MacBook Air remains the sleekest laptop in Apple's lineup. Of course, you still get everything that makes Apple's laptops so popular: a gorgeous unibody aluminum design, good speakers and solid battery life.

Google went back to the basics with the clamshell Pixelbook Go, an excellent 13-inch Chromebook. (Image credit: Laptop Mag)

5. Google Pixelbook Go

The best 13-inch Chromebook

CPU: Intel Core i5-8200Y | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 128GB SSD | Display: 13.3-inch, 1080p touch screen | Dimensions: 12.2 x 8.1 x 0.5 inches | Weight: 2.3 pounds

Superslim design

Bright, colorful display

Great battery life

Solid performance

Lackluster speakers

The Pixelbook Go is easily one of the best Chromebooks you can buy. Google's laptop is superslim and light at just 2 pounds, and it sports an easy-to-grip design. The extreme portability extends to this Chromebook's battery life, as it lasted a very impressive 11 hours and 29 minutes on our web-surfing battery test.

Other highlights include a vibrant 13.3-inch display and solid performance form its Core m3 processor (Core i5 is available). The speakers aren't stellar, but overall the Pixelbook Go is a great option.

Dell's XPS 13 2-in-1 takes everything we love about the clamshell version and adds the flexibility of a convertible.

The best 2-in-1 laptop

CPU: Intel Core i3/Core i5/Core i7 | GPU: IntelIris Plus | RAM: 8GB/16GB/32GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB | Display: 13.4-inch,1920 x 1200-pixel or 4K | Size: 11.7 x 8.2 x 0.5 inches | Weight: 2.9 pounds

Slim, ultraportable design

Strong performance

Bright, 16:10 display

Scant on ports

Shallow keyboard

Dell's new XPS 13 2-in-1 takes everything we love about the clamshell XPS 13 --- fast performance (thanks to 10th Gen CPUs), a sleek, lightweight design and very long battery life --- and put it in a flexible convertible chassis. You also get a unique 13.4-inch, 1920 x 1200-resolution display.

No, that's no typo; The XPS 13 2-in-1's touch screen has a 16:10 aspect ratio, making it taller than almost every other 13-inch display. Better yet, that panel is both bright and vivid.

The HP Elite Dragonfly isn't your average business laptop; This beautiful-in-blue machine is a knockout. (Image credit: Laptop Mag)

The best business laptop

CPU: Intel Core i3/i5/i7 | GPU: Intel UHD 620 | RAM: 8GB/16GB | Storage: Up to 2TB | Display: 13.3-inch, 1080p or 4K | Size: 12 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 2.2 pounds

Gorgeous, lightweight design

Extremely long battery life

Comfortable keyboard

Solid performance

Audio needs some tuning

HP's Elite Dragonfly redefined what it means to be a business laptop. This stunning laptop has a breathtakingly gorgeous chassis that flaunts a unique dark-blue finish.

The design is as practical as it is attractive; The Elite Dragonfly has flexible hinges that convert the laptop into a tablet, and at 2.2 pounds, it's one of the most portable 13-inch laptops around.

You'll somehow need to take your eyes off the Elite Dragonfly's aluminum body to appreciate its bright and vivid 13.3-inch display. But the Elite Dragonfly's greatness doesn't stop there. The laptop also has a surprisingly comfortable keyboard, fast performance and a host of security features, including an IR camera, a fingerprint sensor and MIL-SPEC-810 rated durability.

Razer did the impossible and put a discrete graphics card inside a 13-inch laptop with the Blade Stealth.

The best gaming laptop

CPU: Intel Corei7-8565U | GPU: Nvidia GeForce MX150 GPU/Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8GB/16GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB | Display: 13.3-inch 1080p or 4K | Size: 12 x 8.3 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 2.9 pounds

Sleek, attractive design

Powerful overall and graphics performance

Great Audio

Undersized keys

Runs hot

The Razer Blade Stealth is the best laptop for gamers who want to play on the go. The Stealth has a sleek, unibody aluminum chassis that can be easily slipped into a backpack. Somehow, Razer found a way to pack a dedicated GPU into this 13-inch machine.

While the optional GeForce MX150 GPU can't play the most demanding games, you shouldn't have any problems running most AAA titles on low graphics settings. Oh yeah, and this year's model has surprisingly long battery life, at more than 8 hours.

If you want a sleek 13-inch laptop but don't want to spend a fortune, go with the IdeaPad 730S.

The laptop with the best design

CPU: Intel Core i5/Core i7 | GPU: Intel UHD 620 | RAM: 8GB/16GB | Storage: 128GB/256GB | Display Size: 13.3-inch, 1080p | Size: 12.1 x 8.3 x 0.5 inches | Weight: 2.4 pounds

Slim, elegant design

Very lightweight chassis

Strong performance

Below-average battery life

At 0.5 inches thick and 2.4 pounds, the extremely sleek IdeaPad 730S is one of the thinnest and lightest 13-inch laptops we've reviewed. Along with a portable chassis, it has a vivid and detailed 13.3-inch, 1080p display, and strong performance thanks to its Core i5 CPU and fast 256GB SSD.

Impressive audio quality and a surprisingly capable webcam make the IdeaPad 730S a steal at less than $1,000,despite sub-par battery life.

Dell gave its Inspiron series a face-lift with the Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 Black Edition, a stylish 13-inch laptop.

The best laptop for designers and artists

CPU: Intel Core i7 | GPU: Intel UHD 620 | RAM: 16GB/32GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB | Display Size: 13.3-inch, 4K | Size: 12.1 x 8.5 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 3.1 pounds

Slim, stealthy design

Fast overall performance

Premium aluminum chassis

Dim display

Below-average battery life

What sets the Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 Black Edition apart from the competition is a nifty pen garage built into the stylus. Using a strong magnet, the slot holds the included stylus in place so you don't have to worry about losing it.

Other things we love about the Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 are its sleek, stylish design, fast performance and competitive price.

How to choose the best 13-inch laptop

There's a lot to consider beyond screen size when choosing the best 13-inch laptop.

The first is portability. 13-inch laptops are popular, especially among college students, because they offer a good balance between screen real estate and portability. The Dell XPS 13 is a great example. It weighs around 2 pounds and is just 0.5 inches thick yet you get a 13.3-inch edge-to-edge display.

Battery life is another key component because portable machines should deliver long runtimes. Consider a laptop that gets at least 9 hours of battery life, which should be enough to get you through a full day of work or a long international flight.

When it comes to specs, we recommend buying a laptop with an Intel U-series or H-series Core i5 CPU, at least 8GB of RAM (16GB is great) and a minimum of 256GB of storage. AMD is coming in hot with its 4000-series chips, so keep an eye out for those. You might notice that the new MacBook Air 2020 doesn't fit those requirements (it has a low-power Y-series CPU) but it's still a good option if you prefer macOS and don't want to spend a fortune. Speaking of which, Chromebooks like the Pixelbook Go offer excellent value and we're seeing more and more 13-inch models.

Other things to consider include a comfy keyboard and sensitive touchpad. And when it's time to watch Netflix or YouTube, be sure to get a laptop with a vivid and bright display (like any of those listed here).

How we test laptops

We put each laptop through extensive benchmark testing — both synthetic and real-world — before they end up in the hands of our reviewers. We evaluate each aspect of the laptop, including its performance, battery life, display, speakers and heat management.

In our benchmark testing, we use a Klein K10 colorimeter to detect the brightness and sRGB color gamut of the laptop's display. For performance testing, we run the laptop through a gauntlet of benchmarks, including Geekbench 4.3 and 5.0 and 3DMark professional graphics tests.

To determine real-world performance, we task the laptop to convert a 4K video to 1080p resolution and to duplicate a 4.97GB multimedia file. Our real-world graphics test is the Dirt 3 benchmark with medium settings at 1080p resolution.

We also run heat tests by playing a 15-minute full-screen video and measuring temperatures in different areas of the laptop. Last but not least, our battery test consists of continuous web surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness. For MacBooks and premium Windows 10 laptops, a runtime of over 9 hours is considered a good result whereas gaming laptops and workstations that can stay powered for longer than 5 hours deserve praise.

These tests are complemented with extensive hands-on testing from our reviewers who critique everything from the laptop's materials to the feel of its touchpad.