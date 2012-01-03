Ballistic LS Smooth Protective iPhone Case to Debut at CES 2011

Last year at CES, case maker Ballistic stood out with its LS iPhone case with interchangeable protective corners. A new year brings a new version of the case, this time dubbed the LS Smooth.

The LS Smooth will be compatible with both the iPhone 4 and the iPhone 4S. It maintains the slim profile of the original LS (Ballistic says it's even thinner), but it sports a sleeker exterior. Along with TPU material, the silicone Ballistic Corners add protection from drops. The case will set you back $29.99.

Ballistic will be showcasing the new case in Vegas next week, where we hear there will be some drop-testing demos to prove the LS Smooth's mettle.