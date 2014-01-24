AT&T to Sell Case That Turns Your iPhone Into a Mobile Wallet

Apple smartphone owners can now make contactless mobile payments even though the iPhone doesn’t support NFC. Incipio and AT&T have announced that the Cashwrap iPhone case, which works with the ISIS mobile payment app, will be available in the carrier’s brick and mortar shops starting Jan. 31.

The $69.99 iPhone case will be compatible with the iPhone 4 and up. Incipio initially unveiled the accessory at CES 2013, and although the ISIS-enabled case had been advertised previously its availability wasn’t confirmed until today. The Cashwrap uses a secure element microNFC chip that lets the iPhone engage in mobile transactions, and the case comes with a microUSB cable as well. Buyers have the option of picking up the case in color combinations including black/black, pink/gray and white/gray.

The announcement comes just three days after a leak indicated that the Incipio Cashwrap case was already in AT&T's inventory. The iPhone sleeve is designed to accompany the ISIS mobile payments app that directly competes with Google Wallet by allowing users to pay for good anywhere NFC payments are accepted. ISIS launched in November 2013 after many delays, and is currently accepted at vendors such as McDonald’s, American Apparel, Duane Reade and Walgreen's.