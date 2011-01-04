Asus Eee Pad Transformer Tablet Puts Netbooks on Notice with Android 3.0, Keyboard Dock

Now that the Transformers are back on the air (it's on the Hub network and, yes, I DVR it), it's only fitting that someone release a tablet that's more than meets the eye. The Asus Eee Pad Transformer is a 10.1-inch Android 3.0 slate with two personalities: Pad mode and docking mode. In docking mode the Transformer sits in a keyboard dock that looks as though it can close up just like a netbook.

The tablet has a seemingly standard Honeycomb-ready resolution of 1280 x 800, and it features dual cameras (1.3MP and 5-MP), HDMI output, USB 2.0, and a memory card reader. A dual-core Tegra 2 processor powers the Transformer, which weighs about 1.5 pounds (we're assuming without the dock). The dock sports a chiclet-style keyboard and clickpad, and ups the battery life from 8 hours in slate-only mode to as much as 16 hours. Expect 32GB of storage with 1GB of memory.

Check out some shiny press shots below--including a Windows key on the keyboard that probably shouldn't be there--and stay tuned for hands-on impressions of the Eee Pad Transformer.

Update: Asus shared pricing and availability details during its CES press event today. The Transformer will range from $399 - $699 and will be available in April.