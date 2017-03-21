Apple Launches Cheaper 9.7-inch iPad to Replace iPad Air

Say goodbye to the iPad Air 2. Apple has dropped the slim slate from its lineup in favor of a more-affordable 9.7-inch slate simply dubbed "iPad" that starts at just $329, but weighs a little bit more, tipping the scales at 1.03 pounds vs 0.73 pounds on the Air 2.

Don't expect brand new tech, though. The iPad shares similar specs to the late iPad Air 2, but bumped from an A8X to an A9 processor -- the same chip in the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus. It's available in gold, silver and space gray with a Retina display.

It starts at $329 for 32GB of storage and Wi-Fi along with a 128GB model for $429. A 32GB model that supports cellular data will run you $459 for 32GB of storage and $559 for 128GB.

That starting price is $70 less than the Air 2's starting price of $399. Notably, Apple has removed the iPad Mini 2 from its website but has left the iPad Mini 4. Other Apple updates today included Apple Clips, a video creation app, and a Project (RED) iPhone 7.

Photo: Apple

