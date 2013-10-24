Android 4.4 KitKat Rumor: TV Comes First

Android’s next major overhaul may be focused on enhancing your TV experience rather than adding features to your smartphone. Android 4.4 KitKat will reportedly come with an add-on to improve connectivity with smart TVs and larger displays, according to Korean news outlet ETNews.

The update is also expected to bring a refreshed TV app environment as well, says the website’s industry sources.

“I heard Google say ‘the next OS has greatly improved its utilization in TV. In particular, there will be many changes in the interface between smart devices and TVs,’” the sources told ETNews.

The report follows a tip from earlier this month that the Google TV platform will be renamed Android TV, although the company hasn’t come forward to officially announce the rebranding. GigaOM reported that a manufacturer that has been producing Google TV devices said that it received instructions to change the name to “Android TV.” At the same time, ETNews is reporting that LG confirmed it had received guidelines to stop using the Google TV moniker.

Google is expected to unveil its Android 4.4 operating system update at the end of the month alongside its purported Nexus 5, although the company has confirmed any details. In addition to improving the connected TV experience, KitKat is rumored to come with built-in mobile payments, support for printing directly from your phone, and a few other minor tweaks.

via ETNews