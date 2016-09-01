Acer Chromebook R 13: The Biggest 2-in-1 Chromebook Yet

BERLIN -- There's a seemingly endless number of Windows convertibles and detachable 2-in-1s, but when it comes to looking for a Chromebook with some flexibility, pickings are pretty slim. That's why Acer is introducing the new Chromebook R 13, the biggest convertible Chromebook to date.

Starting at $399 and available in October, the R 13 is a logical step for Chromebooks as they look to move out of the classroom and into more versatile roles. And with the upcoming addition of Android Apps to the Chromebook store, the R 13 is in the perfect position to take advantage of an influx of touch-based apps.

When I checked out the R 13 at IFA, it felt sturdy in all of its modes, and despite its less popular quad-core MediaTek M8173C CPU, the performance was pretty snappy too.

The R 13 comes standard with a full HD screen, 4GB of RAM and a pretty potent battery that Acer says should last up to 12 hours on a charge. What you get to choose is how much storage you want: 16GB, 32GB or 64GB of eMMC storage. Ports include two USB (Type-A and Type-C), HDMI, and a micro SD reader.

And while it's not quite as thin or sleek as Acer's more expensive Spin 7 2-in-1, measuring 12.83 x 8,98 x 0.61-inches and weighing 3.28 pounds, the R 13 is still pretty easy to slip in a bag and tote around.

All in all, while I prefer my convertibles to run Windows, as someone who thinks everyone should get a 2-in-1, Acer's Chromebook R 13 seems pretty solid. And if I had to choose a Chromebook to buy for myself, it's probably the one I'd get.