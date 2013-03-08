3D Printing Is Even Easier with MakerBot and Autodesk Partnership

AUSTIN (Laptopmag.com) — MakerBot and Autodesk, two of the biggest names in 3D printing and drafting, have announced a partnership at SXSW 2013 that will enable both companies to jointly market 3D design software alongside 3D printing hardware. MakerBot Replicator 2 Desktop 3D Printers will now work seamlessly with the Audodesk 123D suite of applications, allowing engineers, artists and hobbyists an easy way to bring their creations to life.

The Autodesk 123D software suite includes 123D Catch, 123D Creature, 123D Design and 123D Sculpt, which allows users to capture and create 3D models and designs using both desktop and mobile applications. These apps can now print directly to MakerBot's Replicator 2 Desktop 3D printer, one of the most affordable consumer 3D printers currently on the market.

"Software is key in showcasing the capabilities of 3D printing . . . MakerBot prides itself on setting the standard in desktop 3D printing," said Bre Pettis, CEO of MakerBot. "Now in working with Autodesk, we are also together, setting the standard in providing the leading 3D design software that is optimized for printing on a MakerBot."

Samir Hanna, vice president of Autodesk, also has high expectations for the new partnership. "Our goal is to continue making 3D printing from our applications simpler and more straightforward," Hanna said. "Our collaboration [with MakerBot] will help accelerate the next industrial revolution.”