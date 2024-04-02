Can a new OLED display and M3 chip revive iPad sales? We should find out in May

Mark your calendars, tech enthusiasts! According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple's been cranking out new iPads like crazy, with a launch slated for early May. This marks the end of the longest iPad dry spell ever (since 2010!), and Apple's hoping it sparks a tablet renaissance.

Get ready for a refresh across the board. iPad Pro models are getting gorgeous OLED displays for a visual feast, while the iPad Air gains a budget-friendly 12.9-inch option – perfect if you crave a bigger screen without breaking the bank (remember, the current Air starts at $599, a cool $200 less than the Pro). Both lines will be powered by the zippy M3 chip and work seamlessly with redesigned Magic Keyboards and Apple Pencils.

iPad sales have been down

Sales have been sluggish lately, so Apple's pulling out all the stops. According to Gurman, iPad sales plummeted an additional 25% during the latest holiday season despite typically being popular holiday gifts. They even delayed the release (originally March/April) to perfect the software and complex new screen tech.

That all said, the wait is almost over, a wave of powerful, feature-rich tablets is about to hit in May. Just in time for some pre-WWDC 2024 excitement (happening in June), where Apple is expected to unveil its latest AI plans and software updates across the board including iPadOS 18.

So hopefully iPad fans have been saving up and are ready for what sounds like a potentially massive (and expensive) upgrade this spring.