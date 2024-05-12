Google I/O 2024: How to watch and what to expect

Google I/O 2024 is just around the corner, with the company's big keynote speech kicking off on Tuesday, May 14.

We're expecting the big star of this event to be Android 15, where Google will reveal "groundbreaking advancements" with one of the biggest buzzwords of the year: generative AI. It's not clear what new AI features Google has up its sleeve, but it'll likely span across Android 15, ChromeOS, and other Google services.

Whether you're tuning in to see if Google brings lock screen widgets back to Android 15 or to see how Goolge plans to utilize generative AI going forward, here's how to watch the I/O 2024 event.

What time is Google I/O 2024?

Google's I/O event this year will have a small number of in-person attendees, but most people will be watching virtually. The event kicks off with the Google keynote on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at 10 a.m. PT, followed by the Developer keynote at 1:30 p.m. PT.

For your convenience, here's when the event starts in different time zones:

Denver, Colorado: 11 a.m. Mountain

Dallas, Texas: 12 p.m. Central

New York, New York: 1 p.m. Eastern

Honolulu, Hawaii: 7 a.m. Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time

Halifax, Canada: 2 p.m. Atlantic Daylight Time

London, United Kingdom: 5 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time

Berlin, Germany: 7 p.m. Central European Summer Time

Delhi, India: 10:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: 9 p.m. Gulf Standard Time

How to watch the Google I/O 2024 event on May 14

If you weren't one of the limited few to receive an invitation to Google's I/O 2024 event, don't worry.

The event will be live-streamed via Google's YouTube channel or Google's website, and if you miss the event, you can catch over 150 "technical deep dives, demos, codelabs, and more on-demand" starting May 16, 2024 at 8 a.m. PT.

There's an additional livestream option with American Sign Language on Google's YouTube channel as well.

On both livestream events, you can click the arrow on the right side of the video to expand a menu and click the Notify button to be reminded before the event starts.

What we expect to see from Google at its annual I/O event

We're expecting the headliner at Google's I/O 2024 event to be Android 15, codenamed 'Vanilla Ice Cream.' This upcoming mobile OS likely won't be released until October 2024, but we expect to see an almost-finished OS debuted at this event.

While there are a few features Google's inevitably keeping under wraps, we know of at least a few upcoming features thanks to the Android 15 Developer Preview 2 Build and the Android 15 public beta.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag / Rael Hornby / Google)

Android 15 may make it easier to hide apps, files, or folders with a Private Space feature, and pair split-screen apps together in groups with App Pairs. We're also excited that Google might bring back lock screen widgets after the success of StandBy mode in iOS 17.

Although we won't know until Google confirms it, here's a list of phones we expect to get the Android 15 update.

(Image credit: @evleaks on X)

Google typically reveals its new budget-friendly A-series phone at an I/O event, but the company announced the phone ahead of schedule on May 7, possibly due to a recent thread on X that leaked almost everything about the Pixel 8a.

The Pixel 8a launches on May 14, the same day as Google's event. Even though the phone has already been announced, Google may still call attention to the Pixel 8a at I/O 2024 to promote its new features, including the Tensor G3 chip, AI-powered tools, and a larger storage capacity option of 256GB.

(Image credit: @OnLeaks and @Smartprix)

It's possible we could see Google's next foldable—the Pixel Fold 2 or the Pixel 9 Pro Fold—debut at I/O 2024, but it's unlikely. That said, Apple just dropped its powerful M4 chip at the 'Let Loose' event, so Google could launch its new foldable early to make an impact.

Past that, Google will cover new AI features across its platforms, updates to the company's Baseline tool, and "the future of ChromeOS."

If you can’t watch the upcoming Google event live, you can follow our Google I/O 2024 live blog or check back in after the event for plenty of coverage from Laptop Mag.