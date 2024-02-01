Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 leaks ahead of launch — here's what we know

The Galaxy Fit 3 appears to have been listed early on the official Samsung UAE page. The listing was up long enough for the details to spread and end up on Google Cache.

Courtesy of that listing, we now have all of the information about the smartwatch other than its pricing and availability. The listing has since been pulled down but the damage has been done.

While the Galaxy Fit series has always been on the budget side, the Galaxy Fit 3 is packed with health and fitness tracking features though it does lack some of the fancier bells and whistles of the Galaxy Watch 6.

Galaxy Fit 3: what we know

According to NotebookCheck's rundown of the leak, The Galaxy Fit 3 will feature a 1.6-inch AMOLED screen, 100+ watch faces, heart rate and blood oxygen sensors, a barometer, fall detection, and 13 days of claimed battery life. The Fit 3 will also monitor your sleep patterns and offer a detailed report on sleep stages and snoring, so there are quite a few health and fitness tracking functions on board.

According to TechRadar, the Galaxy Fit 3 will come with a more premium aluminum casing as opposed to the poly-carbonate build of the Fit 2. The Fit 3 will still be limited to Samsung's first-party apps, unfortunately.

And if none of the available watch faces spark joy for you, you'll be able to create your own watch face using the Galaxy Fit 3's gallery. Which is a nice bit of customization for a fitness-styled smartwatch. The Fit 3 can hang up calls, handle incoming notifications, and control your audio so it does have most of the basic smartwatch functions in addition to all of the customization and fitness trackers.

The only real drawbacks with the Galaxy Fit 3 are a lack of GPS and NFC, so you probably still want to bring your phone along on runs to keep track of your route and pay for that post-workout coffee. Should you stumble across trouble, the Fit 3 can alert your emergency contact, however.

Lastly, the Galaxy Fit 3 comes with IP68 and 5ATM ratings for dust and water resistance (up to 50 meters for 10 minutes) and supports quick charging.

Outlook

We still do not know when the Galaxy Fit 3 will be available but we would expect it to launch soon. It will likely come with a price increase over the Galaxy Fit 2 given everything Samsung has crammed into this watch.

However, with everything we do know about the Fit 3 now, price increase or otherwise, The Galaxy Fit 3 seems like a formidable wearable and could very well end up on our list of Best smartwatches before too long.