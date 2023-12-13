Just in time! Apple Watch SE 2 drops to $199 with free delivery before Christmas

Apple Watch SE 2

Was: $249

Now: $199 @ Best Buy

Overview:

Save $50 on the 2nd generation Apple Watch SE.

Features: Apple S8 chip, fall detection, GPS, Retina display up to 1000 nits, up to 18-hour battery life, emergency SOS, crash detection, 50-meter water resistance, built-in compass, always-on altimeter

Release date: Sept. 2022

Price check: Amazon $199 | Walmart $199

Upgrade options: Apple Watch Ultra 2 | Apple Watch Series 9

Price history: This is only $20 more than the lowest the Apple Watch SE 2 has ever been. With Black Friday and Cyber Monday behind us, we don't anticipate Apple's Watch SE 2 dropping lower than this any time soon.

Reviews: Although we didn't get to test it, the Apple Watch SE 2 earned high ratings across our brands, with reviewers noting the watch's lightweight design, fitness tracking prowess, and impressive battery life. Satisfied Amazon customers rate it 4.6 out of 5-stars for its health-tracking features, hands-free functionality, useful Fitness+ app, and overall build quality.

TechRadar: ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★

Buy it if: You want to upgrade your current smartwatch or surprise someone with a quality gift for the holidays.

Don't buy it if: You want a smartwatch for the outdoors, scuba diving, endurance sports, and advanced fitness training, or you're looking for a full-featured, premium smartwatch. If so, consider the Apple Watch Ultra 2 or Apple Watch Series 9, both of which are also currently $50 off at Best Buy.