Just in time! Apple Watch SE 2 drops to $199 with free delivery before Christmas

Snag the Apple Watch SE 2 during this great holiday deal
For anyone who owns an iPhone, an Apple Watch is the perfect companion. It'll inspire you to move more throughout the day, provide helpful GPS info during a run, and quickly view and control your notifications. Investing in an Apple watch can be pricey, but lucky for you, the budget-friendly Apple Watch SE 2 is $50 off at Best Buy right now.
Apple's 2nd gen Apple Watch SE 2 uses the same S8 chip as the Apple Watch Series 8, and it shares many features too. It'll pair up seamlessly with other Apple devices, monitor your heart rate and daily steps, and features water resistance up to 50 meters. Whether you want an Apple Watch SE 2 all for yourself or you want to spoil someone special this holiday season, it's sure to be a conversation starter.
Today's best Apple Watch SE 2 deal
Apple Watch SE 2
Was:
$249
Now: $199 @ Best Buy
Overview:
Save $50 on the 2nd generation Apple Watch SE.
Features: Apple S8 chip, fall detection, GPS, Retina display up to 1000 nits, up to 18-hour battery life, emergency SOS, crash detection, 50-meter water resistance, built-in compass, always-on altimeter
Release date: Sept. 2022
Price check: Amazon $199 | Walmart $199
Upgrade options: Apple Watch Ultra 2 | Apple Watch Series 9
Price history: This is only $20 more than the lowest the Apple Watch SE 2 has ever been. With Black Friday and Cyber Monday behind us, we don't anticipate Apple's Watch SE 2 dropping lower than this any time soon.
Reviews: Although we didn't get to test it, the Apple Watch SE 2 earned high ratings across our brands, with reviewers noting the watch's lightweight design, fitness tracking prowess, and impressive battery life. Satisfied Amazon customers rate it 4.6 out of 5-stars for its health-tracking features, hands-free functionality, useful Fitness+ app, and overall build quality.
Buy it if: You want to upgrade your current smartwatch or surprise someone with a quality gift for the holidays.
Don't buy it if: You want a smartwatch for the outdoors, scuba diving, endurance sports, and advanced fitness training, or you're looking for a full-featured, premium smartwatch. If so, consider the Apple Watch Ultra 2 or Apple Watch Series 9, both of which are also currently $50 off at Best Buy.
