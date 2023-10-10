5 best Prime Day Garmin deals for smartwatch enthusiasts
If you need a smartwatch, these great Garmin deals will deliver
The best Prime Day October deals are now live through October 11. And we're seeing huge deals for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, so if you're in need of a smartwatch or fitness watch with GPS capability and health monitoring, plenty of Garmin-branded products have gone on sale.
Prices start at $170 with the Garmin Vivoactive 45, dropping it down by $160 from its original price. But for those willing to go the extra mile for a more expensive product, the $400 for the Garmin Edge 1030 Plus features a GPS for cycling or climbing with a strap and additional protective elements.
To get access to Prime Day deals, you'll need to join Amazon Prime. Not only is it free for the first 30 days, but you can cancel or pause your membership any time.
Best Prime Day Garmin deals
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Self-described art critic and unabashedly pretentious, Momo finds joy in impassioned ramblings about her closeness to video games. She has a bachelor’s degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Brooklyn College and five years of experience in entertainment journalism. Momo is a stalwart defender of the importance found in subjectivity and spends most days overwhelmed with excitement for the past, present and future of gaming. When she isn't writing or playing Dark Souls, she can be found eating chicken fettuccine alfredo and watching anime.