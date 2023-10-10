5 best Prime Day Garmin deals for smartwatch enthusiasts

The best Prime Day October deals are now live through October 11. And we're seeing huge deals for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, so if you're in need of a smartwatch or fitness watch with GPS capability and health monitoring, plenty of Garmin-branded products have gone on sale.

Prices start at $170 with the Garmin Vivoactive 45, dropping it down by $160 from its original price. But for those willing to go the extra mile for a more expensive product, the $400 for the Garmin Edge 1030 Plus features a GPS for cycling or climbing with a strap and additional protective elements.

To get access to Prime Day deals, you'll need to join Amazon Prime. Not only is it free for the first 30 days, but you can cancel or pause your membership any time.

Best Prime Day Garmin deals

Garmin Vivoactive 4S: $330 $170

Save $160 off the Garmin Vivoactive 4S smartwatch and get access to a useful GPS, tons of apps for music, body energy monitoring, workout motivators, Pulse Ox Sensors, keeping track of stress, sleep, hydration and more.

Garmin Venu 2S: $400 $300

The Garmin Venu 2S is now $100 off in this phenomenal Prime Day deal. It comes with a bright and stunning AMOLED display, tons of built-in apps to monitor walking, running, cycling, swimming, gold and far more.

Garmin Instinct: $250 $198

The Garmin Instinct is now $52 off in this great Prime Day deal, giving a steep discount for this ground rugged outdoor watch. With GPS, a 3-axis compass, heart rate monitoring, and far more, we recommend this one to outdoorsy types looking to go on an adventure.

Garmin Edge 1030 Plus: $500 $400

Save $100 off this Garmin Edge 1030 Plus, which delivers a great small device that can be attached to a bicycle to provide GPS capability, alongside utilizing the ClimbPro feature for professional climbers.