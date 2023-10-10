5 best Prime Day Garmin deals for smartwatch enthusiasts

News
By Momo Tabari
last updated

If you need a smartwatch, these great Garmin deals will deliver

best Prime Day Garmin deals
(Image credit: Garmin, Laptop Mag)

The best Prime Day October deals are now live through October 11. And we're seeing huge deals for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, so if you're in need of a smartwatch or fitness watch with GPS capability and health monitoring, plenty of Garmin-branded products have gone on sale.

Prices start at $170 with the Garmin Vivoactive 45, dropping it down by $160 from its original price. But for those willing to go the extra mile for a more expensive product, the $400 for the Garmin Edge 1030 Plus features a GPS for cycling or climbing with a strap and additional protective elements. 

To get access to Prime Day deals, you'll need to join Amazon Prime. Not only is it free for the first 30 days, but you can cancel or pause your membership any time. 

Best Prime Day Garmin deals

Garmin Vivoactive 4S: $330

Garmin Vivoactive 4S: $330 $170
Save $160 off the Garmin Vivoactive 4S smartwatch and get access to a useful GPS, tons of apps for music, body energy monitoring, workout motivators, Pulse Ox Sensors, keeping track of stress, sleep, hydration and more.

View Deal
Garmin Venu 2S: $400

Garmin Venu 2S: $400 $300
The Garmin Venu 2S is now $100 off in this phenomenal Prime Day deal. It comes with a bright and stunning AMOLED display, tons of built-in apps to monitor walking, running, cycling, swimming, gold and far more.

View Deal
Garmin Instinct: $250

Garmin Instinct: $250 $198
The Garmin Instinct is now $52 off in this great Prime Day deal, giving a steep discount for this ground rugged outdoor watch. With GPS, a 3-axis compass, heart rate monitoring, and far more, we recommend this one to outdoorsy types looking to go on an adventure.

View Deal
Garmin Edge 1030 Plus: $500

Garmin Edge 1030 Plus: $500 $400
Save $100 off this Garmin Edge 1030 Plus, which delivers a great small device that can be attached to a bicycle to provide GPS capability, alongside utilizing the ClimbPro feature for professional climbers.

View Deal
Garmin Forerunner 745: $400

Garmin Forerunner 745:$400 $280
The Garmin Forerunner 745 is now $120 off in this great deal. If you're looking for a wonderful balance between sleekness and convenience with great features to support and track swimming, biking, running and far more.

View Deal
Momo Tabari
Momo Tabari
Contributing Writer

Self-described art critic and unabashedly pretentious, Momo finds joy in impassioned ramblings about her closeness to video games. She has a bachelor’s degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Brooklyn College and five years of experience in entertainment journalism. Momo is a stalwart defender of the importance found in subjectivity and spends most days overwhelmed with excitement for the past, present and future of gaming. When she isn't writing or playing Dark Souls, she can be found eating chicken fettuccine alfredo and watching anime.