Saramonic Blink 500 B2+ Wireless Mic review: Wireless and tireless

For the stunning price of just $129 you can get pro-level audio recorded to multiple devices at once – freeing up time in post and making delivering content to several social platforms at once that much easier. The Saramonic Blink 500 B2+ gets so much right, it becomes a steal for creators on a tight budget.

Saramonic Blink 500 B2+ Specs Price: $129

Microphone: Omnidirectional microphone

Sample Rate: 48kHz/24bits

Frequency response: 20hz to 20KHZ

Weight: 0.81 (Transmitter), 1.05oz (Receiver)

Size: 1.7 x 1.24 x 0.51 inches (Transmitter), 1.98 x 1.47 x 0.74 inches (Receiver)

Battery Life: 40 Hours

Transmission Distance: Up to 492 ft

Saramonic has just launched the Blink 500 B2+ wireless microphone system at MWC 2024 in Barcelona. Thanks to Saramonic, I've been using it to film both TikTok and YouTube videos simultaneously from a single audio source, and getting to grips with this wireless mic's impressive features.

Equipped with USB-C, Lightning, 3.5mm TRS, and 3.5mm TRRS connectors, the 4-in-1 Blink 500 B2+ boasts wide compatibility with most shooting devices. The Blink 500 B2+ is an upgraded version of the Blink 500 B2, enhancing the beloved features of its predecessor to deliver an unparalleled audio experience for content creators at every level.

The latest Blink 500 B2+ mic kit is a direct competitor for the Rode Wireless Go 2’s and the DJI Wireless mic kits, and based on looks alone it will remind you mostly of the DJI. However, will the sound quality and its nifty little set of tricks, give the edge it needs to knock either of those two mics down our best wireless mic list? Let’s find out.

Saramonic Blink 500 B2+: Price and availability

The Blink 500 B2+ wireless mic kit is $129 and comes with two transmitters, one receiver, a soft carrying case, and a set of cables that allow you to connect to a computer, camera, iPhone , Android phone , or tablet .

The best part for content creators who often film using both a camera and a smartphone is you can connect the receiver to your phone. And, thanks to the dedicated aux audio out, also run an audio cable to your camera to record the same pro-level audio to both devices at the same time. It’s a whole new world, at an affordable price point.

If you only need one mic, or you’re on a tight budget, you can look into the $99.99 Razer Seiren BT Bluetooth wireless mic we recently reviewed. The DJI mic we also reviewed costs $329 at B&H Photo . The Rode Wireless Go II wireless mic kit will cost you $299 and allow you to plug into a Lavalier.

Saramonic Blink 500 B2+: Design

The Blink 500 B2+ looks like a black, hard plastic DJI Mic clone and I am not against it. I actually like it that way, because it makes it very familiar and even easier to use.

When you open the hard plastic charging case your eyes are met by the two transmitters, the receiver, and the two adapters – one for USB-C and the other for Lightning cable (for those who have yet to update their iPhones or iPads).

(Image credit: Future)

You'll find a number of accessories within the soft case it arrives in, including windscreens and several sets of audio cables. This is always a nice touch and great for a manufacturer to provide you with all you need to hit the ground running with ease.

(Image credit: Future)

Each transmitter has a built-in lapel clasp and a magnet you can use to clamp onto clothing where the lapel clasp may struggle. It's a small but welcome addition that showcases what a versatile microphone system the B2+ is, and how universally it can be worn and used.

(Image credit: Future)

Each transmitter has textured surfaces on each side. On the right, we find a USB C port, and on the left, we find a power button and NR (noise reduction) button for when you want to use that setting to improve audio quality. The Omini directional mic is located at the top of the transmitter unit.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

There is a large blue LED light on the front that turns a solid blue when you’ve established a connection with the receiver. At the bottom, we find two tiny gold contact points for recharging when it's housed within its case.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

The receiver also enjoys textured surfaces along the top and sides, giving it a nicely contrasting feel against its black smooth plastic. On the right side, we find a power button and a mode button to make audio quality adjustments on the fly. On the left, we find a 3.5 headphone jack for monitoring and the Aux audio out jack for connecting it to your camera.

On the top of the device, we find an LED read-out screen that allows you to see your battery life, audio levels, which modes you’ve chosen, and how much gain you have selected. The clip on the back fits perfectly in most camera hot shoes. On the front, we find two LED lights that alert you when the transmitters are connected, it is all straightforward to use. At the bottom, you will find a soft rubber connector cover which you remove to switch out the USB C connector or the lightning connector.

(Image credit: Future)

The hard black plastic charging case is very sturdily built, with some textured surfaces on all four sides giving it a nice grip. On the front, above the charging indicator lights, we find a chromed-out Saramonic logo.

On the rounded off-top cover, we find the logo embossed onto the unit once again in a matte black. On the rear is the USB C charging port and on the bottom, four rubber nubs help the case remain in place on smooth surfaces while charging.

(Image credit: Future)

Overall, the entire kit is very attractive, and although it will remind you of the DJI which may have inspired it, there are enough unique, handsome elements to it that give it a unique style and flare. The whole thing is sturdy, yet lightweight, making for a great travel partner when shooting run and gun.

Saramonic Blink 500 B2+: Audio quality

In my time with the Blink 500 B2+, I learned to quickly say goodbye to noisy audio and hello to crystal-clear recordings. This microphone system boasts two levels of noise reduction and a low-cut filter – banishing unwanted distractions and leaving you with immersive, professional-grade sound.

This kit will allow you to unleash your creative potential with selectable Mono, Stereo, and Safety Track output modes, giving you the flexibility to capture audio exactly how you envision it. Plus, the advanced 2.4GHz wireless system guarantees rock-solid, interference-free performance so you can focus on capturing the moment and not worrying about technical hiccups.

To truly take your recordings to the next level, the Blink 500 B2+ boasts real-time and external playback monitoring. Hear exactly what you're capturing as it happens, make adjustments on the fly, and ensure every nuance is perfectly preserved.

(Image credit: Future)

I used this mic kit on several pro shoots, outdoors and indoors, and the recording quality was professional-level every time. Having the ability to channel the same audio to two recording devices at once was game-changing. It allowed me to set up my phone and main camera to film for both YouTube and TikTok and save myself tons of time in post.

(Image credit: Future)

Whether you're a seasoned filmmaker, a budding podcaster, or simply passionate about capturing high-quality audio, the Blink 500 B2+ is your new secret weapon.

Experience the freedom of wireless, the power of crystal-clear sound, and the flexibility to create exactly what you envision. As a content creator, you love devices that save you time, and the Saramonic Blink 500 B2+ has become a go-to for me for that very reason.

In all my praise, I almost forgot about one of the Blink 500 B2+'s most impressive features: you can also record audio to a safety channel as a backup. If you’ve ever been on a set, you know that sometimes things happen and audio gets ruined, so, having that safety channel is often a life savior for content.

Saramonic Blink 500 B2+: Software

The Saramonic App app gives users great control and takes customization to another level. Using the Saramonic app will allow you to customize the transmitters’ user interface to feature a new theme or logos and photos for a real personalized experience. It gives users control over the transmitter button functions, allowing them to change what the transmitters’ buttons do, thus optimizing your production workflow.

(Image credit: Future)

The software also includes the Saramonic SmartRecorder and several free, fully-featured video and audio recording apps. You can control the gain, low-cut filters, noise reduction, voice enhancement features, and more while using the Saramonic app. While the Blink 500 B2+ is plug-and-play, I wholeheartedly recommend downloading this free app for Android and iOS .

Saramonic Blink 500 B2+: Battery life

Creators, rejoice! Say goodbye to battery anxiety with the Blink 500 B2+. This microphone system boasts a whopping 20 hours of continuous recording on its own. Make use of the charging case and you can juice it up for another full cycle, bringing your total use time to a jaw-dropping 40 hours.

That means you can capture epic interviews, film long outdoor shoots, or conquer your travel vlog without scrambling for a charger. So, ditch the stress that comes with battery limitations and focus on creating amazing content - the Blink 500 B2+ has your back (and your sound) covered.

The receiver is rated for up to 20 hours and the transmitters are rated for up to 16 hours, with 40 hours of total use being the suggested standard. I used the Blink 500 B2+’s on three different shoots covering a total of 15 and half hours with any issues and recharged them fully in about two hours after I got home. With Saramonic, you’re all-day use is a more than viable possibility (and multiple days at that).

The transmitters and receiver sit inside the charging case snuggly while powering remaining out of sight and out of mind, as you can rely on its worry-free charging to keep your production moving smoothly. You recharge the case itself via the handy USB Type-C port on the rear of the case, and the battery life indicator lights on the front let you know when it's ready to go.

Bottom line

The $129 price point is staggering when you consider all that you can achieve with the Blink 500 B2+ wireless mic kit. The audio recording quality and ANC place it almost on the same level as (or on par with) the DJI Wireless mic kit for a fraction of the cost.

Some may be turned off by its hard plastic build, but both the receiver and transmitter are sturdy. I should know, I did drop them all at least twice from higher than four feet while filming, after all. Even still, there's not a chip, or scratch on them.

This is a great grab-and-go, run-and-gun set of mics for an incredible price that makes the entire experience all the more impressive.