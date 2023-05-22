Saramonic Blink Me 2-Person Smart Wireless Mic review

The magnetic attaching recording pucks (discs) design is unique and works to perfection, providing professional-level audio recording for vloggers and content creators. The compact Blink Me OLED displays and customizability make this a win for Saramonic.

Saramonic Blink Me specs Price: $249 Microphone: Omnidirectional microphone Sample Rate: 48kHz/24bits Frequency response is 20hz to 20KHZ Weight: Transmitter: 1.06oz Receiver: 2.47oz Size: Transmitter: 1.85 x 0.49-inches Reciever 2.23 x 2.23 x 0.99-inches Battery Life: 9 Hours Transmission Distance: Up to 328 feet

The Saramonic Blink Me wireless 2-person mic kit ($249) came in a rugged Pelican (currently not for sale) case, which won it major points before I even saw the mics. However, when I saw the disk-shaped, magnetically attaching mics and receiver with the kit's gorgeous OLED displays, I knew I was in for a treat.

Although the small black-and-chrome disks personally remind me of cool little hockey pucks with colorful OLED displays, I wasn’t turned off. Thanks to highly responsive touch controls, they’re a joy to use as you effortlessly flip through menu options.

Active noise canceling has become more reliable and readily available in wireless mics kits. Although some kits' usage of this feature can create choppy audio, Blink Me’s HD Active Noise-Cancelation consistently created clear professional-quality audio recordings.

I can go on about how much I really enjoyed filming content with the Blink Me wireless mic kit, so I will.

Blink Me 2-Person Smart Wireless Mic price and availability

The Blink Me 2-person wireless mic kit is $249 and comes with two transmitters, one receiver, a soft carrying case, and a set of cables that allow you to connect to a computer, camera, iPhone , Android phone , or tablet .

In comparison, if you only need one mic, or you’re on a tight budget, you can look into the $99.99 Razer Seiren BT Bluetooth wireless mic we recently reviewed. The DJI mice reviewed cost $329 at B&H Photo . The Rode Wireless Go II wireless mic kit will cost you $299 and allow you to plug into a Lavalier. You can also check out our best wireless mics page for more options.

Blink Me 2-Person Smart Wireless Mic design

As I previously mentioned, the Blink Me arrived in a hardy pelican-like hard plastic case, but also came with a branded soft case within. When I opened the hard case, I found two sturdy puck-like transmitters and the receiver (which doubles as a charger), securely held in place by foam within the hard case.

I found several accessories within the case, such as magnets that you place behind your recording subject’s shirt or lapel. You can use a magnetically attaching spring load clamp instead of using the magnetic-backing-behind-the clothing method. The receiver is connected to each transmitter via magnetics while charging them, and it also attaches magnetically to a little platform that has a ¾ screw mount and functions as a hot shoe mount and will fit most cameras.

I love the overall design, and the build quality is excellent. The transmitters fit in the palm of your hand. When you’re looking at them, you will find a gorgeous color OLED display that allows you to power it on or off, raise and lower the omnidirectional mic gain levels, onboard recording, level of noise canceling, mute the mic, and even choose different background wallpaper for each display to add a little style. There is also a physical noise-canceling control button and a power button.

The receiver is a combination of a round top and bottom that magnetically attach to the transmitter with a squared overall shape. The receiver also fits nicely in your hand and has a lovely OLED color display, allowing you to control the mic levels, mute, and noise-canceling features. We find a USB-Type C port on the squared-off sides for charging and connecting to a computer, a 3.5mm audio out jack, and a 3.5mm headphone jack to monitor your audio.

On the other side, we find the power and audio levels butting.

The square touch display shows your audio levels and lets you flip through the menu to select your options and features.

Blink Me 2-Person Smart Wireless Mic audio quality

I’ve used wireless mics for years while working in television, commercials, and filming stand-up comedy. The mics have different levels of quality that you can hear once you know what you’re listening for. I cannot stress enough that if the quality of your audio is terrible, people will first turn a deaf ear and stop watching your content quickly.

That all said, the omnidirectional microphones on the Saramonic Blink Me 2-person wireless kit are excellent and record professional-level quality. This means in all conditions. You get crisp, clear, full audio and tonal range recordings that never sound tinny or are filled with distortions or background hissing.

While working with the SBM kit, I found the omnidirectional mics focused on my vocals regardless of the background — even while recording ideas as I walked past busy NYC traffic. I tested the HD Active Noise Cancellation levels in those conditions, and my recordings were excellent, with only minor background noise, without ever being choppy.

The omnidirectional microphones on the transmitters work in the 20Hz to 20kHz frequency range with a sampling rate of 48kHz/24bits, which consistently helped me create crystal-clear audio despite nearby traffic and bird chirping threatening the quality.

The provided windshield helped during extremely windy conditions — wind noise never came through during my recordings. The HD Active Noise Cancellation combined with the windshield produced excellent results, but it’s worth noting that the volume level would occasionally drop slightly.

As far as distance, I recorded walking around my backyard over 100 feet away from the receiver and never lost the signal. I then set up the camera and mic and walked up the street with cars, trees, and buildings, and again, I never lost signal — even at 300 feet. The built-in omnidirectional mics on this Saramonic wireless kit are excellent, rivaling everything we’ve reviewed thus far. Although they won’t compete with a top-of-the-line Lavalier mic for built-ins, they’re professional-level mics and fantastic for vlogging, filming interviews, or whatever content where hiding a mic isn’t necessary.

The other thing is, with 8GB of onboard storage allowing you to record directly to the transmitter, even if you exceed the range, you will still have a pro-level recording to work with and sync up to your footage.

Blink Me 2-Person Smart Wireless Mic software

The Saramonic App app gives users great control and takes customization to another level. Using the Saramonic app will allow you to customize the transmitters’ user interface to feature a new theme or add you or your logos or photos. It gives users control over the transmitter button functions, allowing them to change what the transmitters’ buttons do, thus optimizing your production workflow.

The app includes the Saramonic SmartRecorder, free full-featured video and audio recording apps, and an ideal app recorder for the Blink Me and other microphones. You can also control the gain, low-cut filters, noise reduction, voice enhancements features, and more while using the Saramonic app. Although Blink Me is plug-and-playable, I recommend downloading this free app for Android and iOS .

Blink Me 2-Person Smart Wireless Mic battery life

I do not understand the magical properties of the tiny batteries that go into Blink Me’s wireless transmitter and receiver. Still, you can get more than a full day's use out of them, which shocked me because they also have to power the beautiful OLED displays.

The receiver and transmitters are rated for up to nine hours, with 24 hours of total use being the suggested standard. I got 12.5 hours without recharging, but that was stop-and-go usage with me shutting the kit off between setting up my shots.

When the transmitters are magnetically attached to the receiver, they recharge. When you plug the receiver into your computer or a charger, both the receiver and transmitters will recharge via the USB-Type C port.

Bottom Line

The BlinkMe is an astonishingly effective wireless mic kit. Despite my best attempts, I couldn’t get the signal between the transmitter and the receiver to drop out (so I didn’t need to use the mic’s Onboard Recording feature to plug any sound gaps).

Each transmitter’s large touchscreen enables you to tweak levels and activate noise reduction in a few swipes and taps. The magnetic mounts hold the mics securely (but you can easily remove the mic to tweak its settings before re-attaching it to your subject).

If you’re in the market for a wireless mic kit, then the Saramonic BlinkMe is an excellent choice. However, the transmitters are hard to hide; they’re better suited for vlogging or filming documentary-style work. Regardless, the Blink Me 2-person wireless mic kit is a win for Saramonic and an option you should seriously consider.