Google Pixel 8a vs. Google Pixel 9: Which is the better deal?

The shiny new Google Pixel 9 debuted at Made by Google 2024 this week, and with the release of the Pixel 8a just a few short months ago, we're left wondering which is better for the price.

My Pixel 6 has served me quite well, but if I were going to upgrade, should I go for the more affordable Pixel 8a or go straight to the Pixel 9 for that boost in specs? But what's the big difference between the two? Well, $300 for starters.

So, should you get the new Google Pixel 9, or should you default to the affordable Pixel 8a? Let's jump in.

Google Pixel 8a vs. Google Pixel 9: Price

The Google Pixel 8a and Google Pixel 9 are divided by their budget.

Google announced that the Pixel 9's starting price is $799. Meanwhile, the Pixel 8a debuted with a $499 price tag. If you can't manage that stark $300 price difference, you're probably better off getting the Pixel 8a.

However, if you can afford it, keep reading, and I'll break down exactly what you get for the specs. The biggest difference I'll talk about now is the processor. The Pixel 8a sports the Pixel 8 Pro's Tensor G3 chip, whereas the Pixel 9 comes with the new Tensor G4 chip, which is built for more AI capabilities.

Google Pixel 8a vs. Google Pixel 9: Specs

This is the most important part. Let's see what the Google Pixel 8a and Google Pixel 9 offer between their price points.

The Pixel 9 starts with the Google Tensor G4 chip, 12GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. On the outside, it features a 6.3-inch, 1080 x 2424 OLED display at 422 PPI with a 60-120Hz refresh rate and can get up to 2700 nits of brightness (1800 nits in HDR).

Meanwhile, the cameras included are 50 MP wide and 48 MP ultrawide for the rear with Macro Focus, Super Res Zoom up to 8x, and optical quality at 0.5x, 1x, and 2x. The front sports a 10.5MP camera with autofocus, ƒ/2.2 aperture, and a 95° ultrawide field of view.

The Pixel 8a has the Google Tensor G3 chip, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. It sports a 6.1-inch, 1080 x 2400 OLED display at 430 PPI with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2000 nits of brightness (1400 nits in HDR).

Regarding the cameras, the Pixel 8a supports a 64 MP Quad PD wide and 13 MP ultrawide camera for the rear with Super Res Zoom up to 8x and optical quality at 0.5x and 1x. The front features a 13 MP camera with a f/2.2 aperture and a 96.5° ultrawide field of view.

So this is an interesting mix of components. Overall, the Pixel 9 has the Pixel 8a beat in terms of performance and display. However, the Pixel 8a isn't a slog in terms of performance, as it does sport the same CPU as is Pro sibling.

If you're not bothered about photography, the Pixel 8a will serve you perfectly fine. The cameras between the two are pretty competitive, but where the Pixel 9 wins is its inclusion of an ultrawide rear camera and the capability of 2x optical zoom.

Google Pixel 8a vs. Google Pixel 9: Design

The Pixel 9 and Pixel 8a look similar, but the former boasts an updated design. While the Pixel 8a features a flat back with round edges and a camera strip across edge-to-edge, the Pixel 9 flattens those edges and transforms the camera array into a pill-shaped housing.

The Pixel 9 comes in several colors, including black, pink, white, and green. The Pixel 8a swaps pink for a blue color. Meanwhile, the Pixel 9 comes in at 7 ounces and 6 x 2.8 x 0.3 inches, and the Pixel 8a sizes up to 6.7 ounces and 6 x 2.9 x 0.4 inches.

The Pixel 8a might look a little awkward side by side with the Pixel 9 because it's bigger and heavier all around but also features a smaller display. (Unfortunately, the Pixel 9 doesn't come in blue, my favorite color for the device.)

Google Pixel 8a vs. Google Pixel 9: How to choose

The Pixel 9 and Pixel 8a target similar but different audiences. If you want a reliable smartphone that won't break the bank, the Pixel 8a is a great choice. But if you want to go a step further in terms of performance and cameras, the Pixel 9 should be your choice.

Regarding the performance, my Pixel 6 works perfectly fine with the original Google Tensor chip. I see The only slowdown when running big mobile games like Diablo Immortal, so I wouldn't worry about a phone slowing down on you in at least three years (from my experience).

If you know you need top-of-the-line performance, then yes, go with the Pixel 9, but otherwise, you're probably fine going with the Pixel 8a. $300 is steep and not worth it unless you really care about that additional camera and AI features.

However, since we haven't benchmarked the Pixel 9, we can't say what other advantages it might offer.

However, since we haven't benchmarked the Pixel 9, we can't say what other advantages it might offer.