Apple Intelligence vs. Google Gemini: Which AI is better?

OpenAI's GPT-4o model, although excellent, has taken a backseat over the past few months to two upcoming AI models from big tech companies: Google Gemini and Apple Intelligence.

Both Apple and Gemini's AI models stand to overhaul how we use our devices, from laptops and tablets to phones and smartwatches. With many of the AI tools we've seen so far, it'll be easier to write, create, and organize, letting us finish our work earlier and build up more free time to do the things we enjoy.

But does one AI model promise more tools and features than the other? Is Apple Intelligence worth getting Apple devices for, or is Google Gemini worth getting Android or Chrome devices for?

We won't know the answer to that last question until Apple Intelligence and Google Gemini are fully launched and have delivered all their promised features. However, here's what we know so far about what differentiates Apple Intelligence from Google Gemini.

Apple Intelligence vs. Google Gemini: Cost

One aspect that currently separates Apple Intelligence from Google Gemini is cost, but that difference likely won't last long.

Google is still rolling out new features for Gemini, but the AI model has officially launched with a free and paid tier.

The free version of Gemini can integrate with some Google apps and assist with basic tasks like writing, planning, and learning. Alternatively, there's a paid tier called Gemini Advanced for $19.99/month that offers much more: access to the more advanced 1.5 Pro model, the ability to upload spreadsheets and documents, 2TB of storage from Google One, and the use of Gemini in Gmail and Docs.

Right now, all we know about Apple Intelligence is that it'll be free at launch. The company hasn't said anything about a paid subscription tier, but it's bound to be coming.

In a recent Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman wrote, "Though Apple Intelligence will be free to start, the long-term plan is to make money off the capabilities. The company could eventually launch something like 'Apple Intelligence+' — with extra features that users pay monthly fees for, just like iCloud."

While Apple Intelligence will be free at launch, we can't really name a definitive winner here until both products are fully available.

Winner: TBD

Apple Intelligence vs. Google Gemini: Language support

According to Google's Gemini FAQ page, both Gemini Apps and Gemini Advanced are currently available in over 40 languages, and the company "is continuing to teach Gemini how to respond in even more languages." You can head to the FAQ page to see all supported languages, but here are some of the most widely used languages Gemini supports:

Chinese

Danish

Dutch

English

French

German

Hindi

Italian

Japanese

Korean

Polish

Portuguese

Spanish

Swedish

Turkish

Thai

Viatnamese

Alternatively, Apple Intelligence only supports one language right now: U.S. English. According to an Apple Newsroom post, Apple Intelligence "will be available on iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPad and Mac with M1 and later, with Siri and device language set to U.S. English."

It's not clear exactly how long English will be the only supported language, but Apple gives a broad estimate for additional languages to "come over the course of the next year."

Winner: Google Gemini

Apple Intelligence vs. Google Gemini: Device compatibility

Google Gemini is available on almost all modern devices. Your phone must be running Android 10 or later and have at least 2GB of RAM to use the Gemini app or swap out your Android's virtual assistant for Gemini. Alternatively, iPhones running iOS 16 and up can access Gemini via the Google app.

Although Gemini is available for basic use on almost all modern smartphones, a few specific features will only be available to Google's current-gen Pixel lineup and later via the Gemini Nano model. The Pixel 8 Pro was the first phone to run Gemini Nano, and now the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8a are running Gemini Nano as a developer preview.

Apple Intelligence isn't nearly as widespread as Google Gemini, and that probably won't change. Apple's AI model will only be available to newer devices within the Apple ecosystem. If you're hoping to use Apple Intelligence on your iPhone, you'll need an iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max model. Here's a look at all of the Apple devices that will support Apple Intelligence at launch.

Swipe to scroll horizontally iPhone iPhone 15 Pro / Pro Max iPad iPad Pro / Air M1 (and later) MacBook MacBook Pro / Air M1 (and later) iMac iMac M1 (and later) Mac mini Mac mini M1 (and later) Mac Studio Mac Studio M1 Max (and later) Mac Pro Mac Pro M2 Ultra

Obviously if you are fully committed to the Apple ecosystem this won't matter to you, but Google Gemini offers much broader support for anyone that uses a mix of devices.

Winner: Google Gemini

Apple Intelligence vs. Google Gemini: Features

Both Google Gemini and Apple Intelligence can assist with writing tasks across devices, from helping change the tone of a work email to generating a working title for a paper. Each AI model can also help summarize long text passages, proofread your writing, and organize your thoughts.

Google Gemini and Apple Intelligence will also be able to assist with smart searches, planning vacations, and creating detailed step-by-step instructions, but Apple Intelligence seems to have a slight edge here because of how interconnected the Apple ecosystem is already.

On iPhone specifically, the company has advertised that its ChatGPT-powered Siri can perform cross-app actions. So when you ask Siri to find a conversation you were having with a friend about books, you can comb through your emails, texts, and other messages to find any relevant conversations about books with that friend.

Gemini, the new Google Assistant, could potentially offer this ability to carry out commands across apps, but we haven't heard anything official yet.

To truly compare the features available for Google Gemini and Apple Intelligence, we'll need to test the two side by side and report back.

Winner: TBD

Apple Intelligence vs. Google Gemini: Privacy

Apple has a slight advantage over Google in the privacy department, just from its track record, but both AI models will require information from you to function properly.

If you opt for Gemini Nano via the Pixel 8 series and newer, you'll get highly private on-device AI features. But when using Gemini on any other device, Google warns users on the Gemini Help page not to "enter confidential information in your conversations or any data you wouldn't want a reviewer to see or Google to use to improve our products, services, and machine-learning technologies."

We haven't spotted such an ominous privacy warning from Apple, but that's not to say it couldn't pop up when Apple Intelligence features roll out in official software releases.

Apple will split Apple Intelligence activity between users' devices and Apple-owned data centers running M2 chips. On the Apple Intelligence page, the company says this split between processing methods won't impact privacy, but only time will tell.

Based on what each company has said so far, Apple certainly has the advantage in this area, but we're going to hold off on ruling on a winner until both are actually available.

Winner: TBD

Apple Intelligence vs. Google Gemini: Outlook

At this point, Apple Intelligence hasn't officially launched on iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia. Because of this, we can't truly compare it to Google Gemini and declare a winner.

Plus, Google Gemini is still rolling out new features and upgrading its existing model framework. When Apple Intelligence fully rolls out with its new software updates this fall, we can compare it to what Google currently has available with Gemini.

The feature comparison seems to tip towards Apple Intelligence, largely due to how interconnected the Apple ecosystem is. It seems like Apple Intelligence will be able to do more than Gemini. However, the language and device support limitations at launch mean this only caters to an English-speaking audience with a new iPhone, iPad, and Mac to fully take advantage of everything it offers. Apple plans to expand language support in 2025 but hasn't offered specifics on which languages will be added yet.

Be sure to check back once Apple Intelligence is officially released to the public for an updated comparison of these two popular big-tech AI models.