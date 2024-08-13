Google Pixel 9 vs. iPhone 16: Which is better in 2024?

The Made by Google 2024 event saw the reveal of the Pixel 9 in all of its glory. While the Pixel series is certainly near the top of the phone game, it's not a secret that the iPhone 16 will launching this year as well.

I love my Pixel 6, but I've been thinking about switching over to iPhone at some point. The Pixel cameras are the biggest selling point for me, but how will the iPhone 16 compare to the Pixel 9's cameras? And what about the rest of the specs? There's a lot going on between the two phones besides their cameras.

So should you get the Pixel 9? Or should you wait for the iPhone 16? Let's jump in.

Google Pixel 9 vs. iPhone 16: Price

(Image credit: MacRumors)

If you were to ask me which of these phones were more expensive without looking, I'd guess the iPhone 16, but it might not be that simple.

Google announced that the Pixel 9's starting price is $799. However, the predicted price for the iPhone 16 is also $799 since that's the current price for the iPhone 15.

So as far as the price goes, you're not saving or losing any money at a glance. But that's not the full story. Let's see what specs these champs are sporting.

Google Pixel 9 vs. iPhone 16: Specs

This is a little more complicated, since specs are a little bit more up in the air for the iPhone 16, as nothing is officially confirmed, but we do have a few guesses. Let's start with what we do know.

(Image credit: Google)

The Pixel 9 starts with the Google Tensor G4 chip, 12GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. On the outside, it features a 6.3-inch, 1080 x 2424 OLED display at 422 PPI with a 60-120Hz refresh rate and can get up to 2700 nits of brightness (1800 nits in HDR).

Meanwhile, the cameras included are 50 MP wide and 48 MP ultrawide for the rear with Macro Focus, Super Res Zoom up to 8x, and optical quality at 0.5x, 1x, and 2x. The front sports a 10.5MP camera with autofocus, ƒ/2.2 aperture, and a 95° ultrawide field of view.

Jumping into the iPhone 16, keep in mind that this is all unconfirmed information. We expect the iPhone 16 to come with the new Apple A17 chip, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. However, it's possible that Apple may bump the iPhone 16's base storage to 256GB if it wants Apple Intelligence to run on NAND flash instead of including additional RAM (from 6GB). As far as the display, it'll likely feature the same 6.1-inch, 1179 x 2556 display at 460 ppi, but rumors suggest that it could sport an OLED panel with micro-lens technology, providing more brightness and less power consumption.

Unfortunately, we don't know anything about the iPhone 16's cameras. However, if it sticks to its predecessor's set, then it'll feature a 48MP wide camera with a ƒ/1.6 aperture, sensor‑shift optical image stabilization and a 12MP ultra wide with a ƒ/2.4 aperture and 120° field of view. The front has a 12MP camera with a ƒ/1.9 aperture.

At a glance, the Pixel 9 might have the better cameras, but the iPhones have notoriously outclassed the Pixels in terms of performance. This might be a choice between cameras and performance, so which do you care about most?

Google Pixel 9 vs. iPhone 16: Design

The changes to the Pixel 9 are its camera array and its edges. The cameras are pill-shaped instead of stripped across edge-to-edge, and their sides are flat instead of round. It makes it look more in line with an iPhone. But how will the iPhone 16 compare?

(Image credit: Google)

The biggest rumor about the iPhone 16 is that it'll feature a vertical camera array instead of the usual diagonal. It'll also feature the Action button that appeared on the previous Pro models and the new Capture button. We're not 100% sure what the Capture button will do apart from capturing images, but it will apparently be able to sense the amount of force you put into pressing the button, which could change its functionality.

The Pixel 9 comes in an variety of colors, including black, pink, white, and green. If the iPhone 16 keeps its predecessor's colors, it'll come in black, blue, green, yellow, and pink. Meanwhile, the Pixel 9 comes in at 7 ounces and 6 x 2.8 x 0.3 inches and the iPhone 16 will likely size up to 6 ounces and 5.8 x 2.8 x 0.3 inches.

Regardless of how they look, the iPhone 16 will have way more functionality thanks to its Action button and potential Capture button.

Google Pixel 9 vs. iPhone 16: How to choose

The Pixel 9 and iPhone 16 will both make for great smartphones. However, depending on your needs, only one of them will work best for you. We can't officially make a decision on which is better, but let me give you an idea.

The iPhone 16 will likely have better performance, but the Pixel 9 might have better cameras. The iPhone 16 could feature a more functional design, whereas the Pixel 9 may offer bolder colors for a louder design.

Since they should be at the same price, the decision won't come down to cost but more so value. Of course, that value is for you to determine based on your needs until we can actually run some tests on these two.

For now, check out news, rumors, and updates on everything related to the Made by Google 2024 and all things tech by following Laptop Mag on X, Facebook, and Flipboard as it arrives.