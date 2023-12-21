Samsung Galaxy S24 looks familiar in first leaked images, with one controversial design change

Ahead of the possible January release of the Galaxy S24 series, Samsung fans are buzzing with anticipation. While a lot about the upcoming smartphone is still under wraps, we have an idea of what the phone might look like, thanks to the first official leaked renders of the Galaxy S24 from Android Headlines (via SamMobile).

These renders are just of the base model, not the Plus or Ultra models, and you can see the Galaxy S24 from every angle imaginable. It looks incredibly similar to the Galaxy S23, but with one major design change: a flat design in lieu of curved edges. There are official renders for each of the Galaxy S24's color options—black, violet, gray, and yellow—and the phone looks great in every shade.

Leaked renders of Galaxy S24 show off new design

Android Headlines received these exclusive official renders of the Galaxy S24 from a "trusted, confidential source." As vague as this sounds, these renders look pretty similar to the 360-degree video render of the Galaxy S24 we reported on earlier this year, flat design and all.

Whether or not you're a fan of the curved edges in Samsung's Galaxy S series phones, it's hard to deny that the new flat design has a sleek, refined feel to it. Looking at side views of the rendered Galaxy S24, it's clear that the cameras are arranged vertically and have metal rings and individual cutouts, just like its predecessor.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

The four colors leaked in these renders are reportedly titled Onyx Black, Cobalt Violet, Marble Gray, and Amber Yellow. According to Android Headlines, Samsung could also be releasing blue, green, and orange colors that would be purchasable only through Samsung's official website.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

Based on the renders, it looks like the phone's body is metallic and the back panel is glass. SamMobile notes that the back panel is "reminiscent of 2.5D glass." Looking at the phone's front, there's a centered punch-hole selfie camera and symmetrical display bezels. This design should be almost identical across the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra.

In addition to a subtle new design to freshen up the Galaxy S line, the S24 series is rumored to boast some impressive internal upgrades as well. Be sure to check out the latest Galaxy S24 rumors and Galaxy S24 Ultra rumors to see what we're expecting in Samsung's latest flagship phones.