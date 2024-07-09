Hurry! Get an unlocked Pixel 7 Pro for $389 before it sells out

One of the best ways to save money on a new phone is to buy a last-gen model. Last-gen and next-gen phones often have similar retail prices, but last-gen phones get bigger discounts more frequently.

If you want to upgrade your Android phone, check out the Google Pixel 7 Pro for just $389 at Woot. Normally $899, that's a whopping $510 in savings!

For this all-time low price of $389, you'll get an unlocked phone with 128GB of storage and your pick of Google's Obsidian, Snow, or Hazel colorways. Or, you can spend a little more to get a 256GB model for only $439 ($560 in savings) or a 512GB model for $459 ($640 in savings).

Regardless of your storage amount, the Pixel 7 Pro comes equipped with a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440 x 3120) 120Hz OLED display, Google's Tensor G2 chip, and 12GB of RAM. It boasts incredible battery life, an impressive rear camera array featuring a 50-megapixel main camera, and a decent 10.8-megapixel selfie camera.

If you want to upgrade your phone to Google's Pixel 7 Pro, act fast. The product listing on Woot's site says the sale will last for 21 days from now or until it's sold out, so don't wait too long to spring on this epic phone deal!

Today's best Google Pixel 7 Pro deal