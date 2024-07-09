Hurry! Get an unlocked Pixel 7 Pro for $389 before it sells out
Snag a new, unlocked Pixel 7 Pro from just $389
One of the best ways to save money on a new phone is to buy a last-gen model. Last-gen and next-gen phones often have similar retail prices, but last-gen phones get bigger discounts more frequently.
If you want to upgrade your Android phone, check out the Google Pixel 7 Pro for just $389 at Woot. Normally $899, that's a whopping $510 in savings!
For this all-time low price of $389, you'll get an unlocked phone with 128GB of storage and your pick of Google's Obsidian, Snow, or Hazel colorways. Or, you can spend a little more to get a 256GB model for only $439 ($560 in savings) or a 512GB model for $459 ($640 in savings).
Regardless of your storage amount, the Pixel 7 Pro comes equipped with a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440 x 3120) 120Hz OLED display, Google's Tensor G2 chip, and 12GB of RAM. It boasts incredible battery life, an impressive rear camera array featuring a 50-megapixel main camera, and a decent 10.8-megapixel selfie camera.
If you want to upgrade your phone to Google's Pixel 7 Pro, act fast. The product listing on Woot's site says the sale will last for 21 days from now or until it's sold out, so don't wait too long to spring on this epic phone deal!
Today's best Google Pixel 7 Pro deal
Google Pixel 7 Pro (Unlocked)
Was: $899
Now: $389 at Woot
Overview:
With this epic deal at Woot, you can save a whopping $510 on the last-gen Google Pixel 7 Pro phone, unlocked.
Features: 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440 x 3120) 120Hz OLED display, Google Tensor G2 chip, Android 13 OS, 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB UFS 3.1 storage, 5,000 mAh battery, 50-megapixel rear wide camera, 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, 48-megapixel telephoto camera, 10.8-megapixel front camera
Release date: October 2022
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen so far for an unlocked Pixel 7 Pro.
Price comparison: Best Buy $899 | Amazon $414
Reviews: Although it's a last-gen phone, the Pixel 7 Pro is still an excellent choice for saving money. We didn't review this phone, but our sister sites did, and they praised it for its snappy interface, beautiful design, and incredible camera array.
TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want a modern Android smartphone with advanced performance and top-notch cameras but don't want to pay the premium associated with current-gen phones.
Don't buy it if: You want a current-gen flagship that's more future-proof and offers longer security updates. Or, you want to spend even less on a phone that's equipped with only basic functions. Check out our best phone deals for more options.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.