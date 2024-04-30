Google Pixel 8a price leak is the best news you'll hear all day

The upcoming Google Pixel 8a is fixing to be one of the best midrange smartphones on the market and any concerns about Google pricing it out of that category may have just been put to rest.

Thanks to two reputable sources, it appears that the Pixel 8a is set to maintain the familiar price tag of the handset it's looking to replace, the Google Pixel 7a — something we've been longing to hear for some time.

These early price reports come from @OnLeaks and Smartprix — a duo of leakers with a solid track record of collaborating to provide early looks at new smartphone designs and highly accurate information on specifications.

Google Pixel 8a: The price is right

According to the leak, the upcoming Pixel 8a will be available in two configurations, one offering 128GB of storage and the most expensive model featuring 256GB.

The Pixel 7a that came before it was limited to just 128GB of storage on release and was made available for $499. To most, that's a fair price considering what that phone had to offer, delivering a fantastic blend of features, cameras, and overall performance.

However, Google's penchant for slapping a healthy discount onto its A-Series devices at regular intervals has no doubt made the handset an even more attractive prospect since its launch in May 2023.

The new Pixel 8a, which expands upon the 7a's capabilities by a fairly large margin, is said to adopt the very same starting price for its 128GB model, $499. The expanded storage of the 256GB configuration is said to push this price up to $559.

Google Pixel 8a (128GB) — $499

Google Pixel 8a (256GB) — $559

The Pixel 8a is expected to be revealed in full during the May 14 Google I/O event (Image credit: Laptop Mag / Rael Hornby)

Google Pixel 8a: Hot new features, same old price

Google's A-Series Pixel phones have historically impressed when it comes to value, and our review of the Pixel 7a sang the praises of Google's latest midrange device loud and clear.

Even though our benchmark tests put the Pixel 7a at a disadvantage against other midrange flagships in terms of overall performance, Google's smartphone is designed to excel with Pixel-exclusive features that leave you hard-pressed for complaints when it comes to day-to-day use.

In fact, we believe that the Google Pixel 7a is the best smartphone out there for most people. If you're dead set on peak mobile gaming performance or looking for an unrivaled smartphone camera, then sure, other options may suit you better. However, the Pixel 7a proved itself to be a fantastic all-around smartphone.

The Google Pixel 8a is said to retain the same price as the 7a that came before it while including a processor upgrade, similar AI features to the Pixel 8/8 Pro, a curvier redesign, and a brighter, faster screen. (Image credit: Laptop Mag / Rael Hornby)

The success of the Pixel 7a is why we're so excited over the prospect of the Pixel 8a retaining the same price. Not only is the Pixel 8a set to receive a processor upgrade to the latest Google Tensor G3 chipset, it will also inherit a number of key AI features found on Google's more premium Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro models.

While we had no complaints about the Pixel 7a's bright and vivid display, we're more than open to welcoming reports that the Pixel 8a will include an even smoother 120Hz panel with an improved brightness of up to 1,400 nits.

All of that is before we even factor in any potential Pixel exclusive features and this year's Android 15 update, which will provide several key upgrades of its own on release.

Outlook

With the May 14 Google I/O 2024 event approaching fast, the Pixel 8a is shaping up to be a better deal by the day, and a solid follow-up to one of 2023's best smartphones.

