Android 15: Every phone expected to get this year's update

Android 15 isn't set to release until much later in the year, but that hasn't stopped certain manufacturers from already promising support for the update on its devices.

As Google devices, we can expect much of the latest Pixel phone lineup to support Android 15 in full. In fact, Pixel devices from the Pixel 6a and up are currently eligible to (manually) join the Android 15 Developer Preview and test the update early. However, brands like Asus, Motorola, Samsung, Sony, and more have also promised to support the OS upgrade on a number of their devices post-launch. Here's what we know so far.

Android phones that will support Android 15

We've done our best to track down each of the devices currently tipped to support Android 15, through manufacturer claims, typical support history, and tracking sites like AndroidUpdateTracker.

However, the information here may not be 100% accurate and we will be doing our best to update it as and when relevant information becomes available. At the time of writing, these are the most likely phones to support Android 15 when it launches later in 2024.

Android 15: Supported Asus devices

(Image credit: Laptop Mag/Sean Riley)

Asus typically affords its smartphones two major OS updates with two further years of security updates. With one of those major OS updates being the jump to Android 14 (taking place in Feb. 2024), we'd expect Android 15 to eventually make its way to Asus ROG Phone 7 devices and up — just don't hold your breath on a speedy arrival.

Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro

Asus ROG Phone 8

Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate

Asus ROG Phone 7

Asus Zenfone 10

Not listed here, but also likely to support the Android 15 will be the upcoming Asus Zenfone 11 and Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra handsets.

Android 15: Supported Fairphone devices

(Image credit: Fairphone)

Fairphone 4 handsets were previously supported until the end of 2026. However, Fairphone is giving its smartphones another year's lease of life and pushing support to 2027. The company has claimed that this will result in the Fairphone 4 eventually receiving the Android 15 update (at the least). In turn, we'd expect the Fairphone 5 to get the same treatment.

Fairphone 5

Fairphone 4

Android 15: Supported Google Pixel devices

(Image credit: Laptop Mag/Sean Riley)

Google's Pixel phones will be one of the few devices to run Android 15 in its most native form. They're also among the first devices to feature in the Android 15 Developer Preview and will most likely be the first devices to receive the update once released.

Google Pixel 8 Pro

Google Pixel 8

Google Pixel Fold

Google Pixel 7a

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Google Pixel 7

Google Pixel 6a

Google Pixel 6 Pro

Google Pixel 6

Not included in this list, but almost certain to receive the update will be the unreleased Google Pixel 9, Google Pixel 9 Pro, Google Pixel 8a, Google Pixel Tablet, and Google Pixel Fold 2.

Android 15: Supported Honor devices

(Image credit: Laptop Mag / Rael Hornby)

While Honor's devices will no doubt feature the iOS-like MagicOS wrapper, the brand commits to two major OS upgrades and a further two years of security patches. This places a number of devices in the running to adopt Android 15 as part of a future MagicOS update.

Honor Magic6 Pro

Honor Magic6

Honor Magic6 Lite

Honor 90

Honor X9b

Honor Magic V2

Honor Magic Vs

Honor Magic5 Pro

Honor Magic5 Ultimate

Honor Magic5

Android 15: Supported Motorola devices

(Image credit: Motorola / Lenovo)

Motorola offers three years of major OS updates with four years of security updates. This gives a great many of Motorola's handsets the potential for an Android 15 upgrade, however, these updates are typically slow to roll out.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra / Razr+

Motorola Razr (2023)

Motorola Moto X40

Motorola Moto G73

Motorola Moto G54

Motorola Lenovo ThinkPhone

Motorola Edge Plus (2023)

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

Motorola Edge 40 Neo

Motorola Edge 40

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Motorola Edge (2022)

Interestingly, although devices like the Moto G84 were released in late 2023, Motorola has claimed that it is not currently expected to receive the Android 15 update. This somewhat throws the Android 15 eligibility of the above devices into disarray, and we will update this list as we learn more.

Android 15: Supported Nokia devices

(Image credit: HMD)

Similar to other manufacturers, Nokia owners HMD Global promise two major OS upgrades and two to three years of security updates. The following phones are therefore expected to pickup the Android 15 update post-launch.

Nokia XR21

Nokia X30

Nokia G60 5G

Nokia G42

Android 15: Supported Nothing devices

(Image credit: Future)

Both Nothing phones (1) and (2) received the Android 14 update in December 2023, and are expected to receive the Android 15 update also — likely with a Nothing OS 2.5 or 3.0 wrapper.

Nothing Phone (2)

Nothing Phone (1)

Not included in this list, but almost certain to receive the same Android 15 update treatment is the soon to be released Nothing Phone (2a).

Android 15: Supported OnePlus devices

(Image credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus offers four major OS updates for models released in 2023 and later, easily covering them for the upcoming Android 15 release. However, OnePlus 8-Series and 9-Series smartphones are only supported for three major OS updates, with last year's Android 14 being the last major OS update those devices will receive.

OnePlus 12

OnePlus 12r

OnePlus Open

OnePlus Nord 3

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite

OnePlus Ace 2V

OnePlus 11

OnePlus 11r

OnePlus 10 Pro

Android 15: Supported Oppo devices

(Image credit: Future)

Oppo phones get up to four years of major OS updates alongside five years of security patches. This covers a large selection of the Chinese brand's smartphones across the Reno and Find lineup.

Oppo Reno10 Pro+

Oppo Reno10 Pro

Oppo Reno10

Oppo Reno9 Pro+

Oppo Reno9 Pro

Oppo Reno9

Oppo Reno8 T 5G

Oppo Reno8 T

Oppo Find X6 Pro

Oppo Find X6

Oppo Find X5 Pro

Oppo Find X5

Oppo Find N3 Flip

Oppo Find N2

Oppo Find N2 Flip

Android 15: Supported Samsung devices

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Samsung is likely to pair the Android 15 update with its One UI 7 release, and you can expect that to roll out across Galaxy S-Series, Galaxy Z-Series, Galaxy A-Series, Galaxy F-Series, and Galaxy M-Series devices.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24+

Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23+

Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22+

Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21+

Samsung Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung Galaxy A54

Samsung Galaxy A53

Samsung Galaxy A73

Samsung Galaxy A34

Samsung Galaxy A33

Samsung Galaxy A14

Samsung Galaxy A13

Samsung Galaxy A04s

Samsung Galaxy A05s

Samsung Galaxy A05

Samsung Galaxy F54

Samsung Galaxy F34

Samsung Galaxy F15

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

Samsung Galaxy M23

Samsung Galaxy M54

Samsung Galaxy M34

Also expected to receive the Android 15 update are Samsung's Galaxy Tab devices with Galaxy Tab S9-Series and Galaxy Tab S8-Series tablets the likely candidates to receive the update. If Samsung releases the Galaxy Tab S10-Series this year, we would expect the lineup to also have a pathway to an Android 15 update in the future.

Also not listed but a dead cert on receiving the Android 15 update is Samsung's upcoming foldable releases for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Android 15: Supported Sony devices

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony's phones are typically granted two major OS upgrades and two years of security patches. However, newer models have now shifted to offering three years of security patches, instead. Sadly, Sony shows no signs of increasing its two-year OS upgrade support at this time.

Sony Xperia 5 V

Sony Xperia 1 V

Several rumors and reports indicate that the Sony Xperia 1 IV will also be eligible for the upcoming Android 15 update. However, Sony's usual two years of update support may not cover this device.

Android 15: Xiaomi devices

(Image credit: Future)

Xiaomi has recently pledged to provide its models released after the Xiaomi 13T with an impressive four major OS upgrades, with five years of security updates. Older models are eligible for three major OS upgrades and four years of Android security patches. Bringing many of the Redmi, Poco, and mainline Xiaomi devices into the fold for the upcoming Android 15 update.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro+

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12T Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12T

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12S

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12

Xiaomi Redmi 12

Xiaomi Poco X6 Pro

Xiaomi Poco X6

Xiaomi Poco M6 Pro

Xiaomi Poco M6

Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro

Xiaomi Poco F5

Xiaomi 13T Pro

Xiaomi 13T

Xiaomi 13 Ultra

Xiaomi 13 Pro

Xiaomi 13 Lite

Xiaomi 13

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi 12 Lite

Xiaomi 12