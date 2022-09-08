You can get a month of Disney Plus for its lowest ever price — Just $1.99

In honor of Disney Plus Day, new and select existing subscribers can get one month of Disney Plus for just $1.99 (opens in new tab).

Disney Plus has become my favorite streaming service for its huge Star Wars and Marvel libraries, alongside amazing dramas and so many binge worthy shows via Star like Scrubs.

Disney Plus Deals

(opens in new tab) Disney Plus: $7.99 $1.99 until September 19 (opens in new tab)

Get 75% off a month of Disney Plus, featuring the latest likes of Thor: Love and Thunder, She-Hulk, and the latest live-action remake Pinocchio. For under $2, this is an absolute steal of a deal for a fantastically diverse streaming service.

(opens in new tab) Disney Plus: £7.99 £ 1.99 until September 19 (opens in new tab)

Get 75% off a month of Disney Plus, featuring the latest likes of Thor: Love and Thunder, She-Hulk, and the latest live-action remake Pinocchio. For under £2, this is an absolute steal of a deal for a fantastically diverse streaming service.

Rather than go through all the reasons why you should get Disney Plus (trust me, with hundreds of shows and movies, there are so many), I’ll just go through why I love it.

This month has been a difficult one for me so far, but I’ve loved nothing more at the end of each day than to sink hours into rewatching The Simpsons and, more interestingly, Daredevil. It used to be a Netflix property and, personally, one of the best shows to come out of the service’s relationship with marvel.

Plus, I recently watched Up again with my partner, which I get is an emotional roller coaster, but fear not. With the heartwarming short series Dug Days, which details the aftermath of when the lovable golden retriever moves in with Mr. Fredriksen, puts a permanent grin on your face.

So, what are you waiting for? If times have been tough, there’s nothing quite like a good Disney film, amongst the sea of content on Disney Plus, to distract you and give you a good laugh for a while.