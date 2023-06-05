xrOS: Apple’s new OS – What is it? What to expect?

Apple’s milestone operating system updates can sometimes mean its software is getting anything from a fresh coat of paint to a complete renovation. However, the unveiling of Apple’s augmented and virtual reality-based xrOS platform is a new home for Apple users entirely.

Apple’s Vision Pro may be the piece of hardware stealing the show right now, but its success as a product will be down to more than just 4K micro-OLED displays and dual M2 SoCs – xrOS is the heart and soul of Apple’s AR/VR vision, one that will grow and adapt over future generations of headsets.

There’s a lot going on here, and plenty to explore. Some features of xrOS will be relatively familiar to those in the Apple ecosystem already while some things are entirely new to us all. Not only do we now have a completely new Apple device to get to grips with, but there’s also an entirely new operating system to do it on. Let's dive into the details on what we know so far and what those itching to step into the virtual Apple-verse can expect.

This story is currently developing as WWDC 2023 continues…

Apple xrOS highlights

EyeSight eye-tracking

Hand tracking and voice control

Familiar yet new interface

Interfaces cast shadows to add to sense of scale

Movable interfaces in 3D space

Multitask across numerous AR windows

Sync with MacBook to host 4K display in AR anywhere

Virtual keyboard interaction, or audio dictation for input

What is xrOS?

Apple’s latest operating system has been designed with two key features in mind, augmented reality and virtual reality. The operating system will be the backbone for the new Apple Vision Pro headset, offering unique features, apps, and functions to users while exploring this new mixed-reality frontier.

We first became aware of xrOS after some digital sleuthing unveiled a cleverly disguised trademark filed by an Apple shell corporation to the New Zealand Intellectual Property Office. The information coincided with a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman , who revealed that insider sources have also confirmed the name xrOS to be legit.

The “xr” of xrOS stands for “extended reality,” the clear focus and vision of the Apple Vision Pro. Apple’s goal to bridge the gap between our digital and physical worlds is a lofty one, but its new xrOS platform could be vital in ensuring Apple’s next steps into mixed reality are a success.

xrOS features

The Vision Pro is Apple’s first step into a post-iPhone landscape, but that doesn’t mean it’s leaving everything behind to start anew. While there’ll be a little less physical tapping, the xrOS will feel fresh and familiar to those clued into the Apple ecosystem. Expect the same design ethos, the same fluidity, and a range of familiar apps to find a new home on the xrOS platform.

A great number of these apps will be tailored directly to the Vision Pro’s unique features, allowing for eye-tracking and gesture recognition to play a key part in how you interact with Apple’s new operating system.

EyeSight tracking allows others to know when you can and cannot see them. It also allows the Vision Pro to display your eyes accurately when you can. Tracking your gaze to show others you're clued in to the conversation and paying attention.

xrOS’ one and only home will be on the Apple Vision Pro headset. We have no information on when this will be at present.