Xbox Series S is the best deal of the year — grab one at its lowest ever price

The Xbox Series S is the best deal of 2022, and the best Christmas buy with $60 off at Amazon (and £50 off in the U.K.).

Especially with the PS5 price increase and fears of the Xbox consoles going up, too, the Xbox Series S stands strong as one of the best deals in gaming — thanks to an ever-increasing Game Pass library (that's going to get so much better in 2023). In fact, I believe it could be the Nintendo Wii of this generation, and now is the perfect time to buy!

Pick up the console and a controller for a great price. This next-gen system is optimized for 1440p gaming and lightning-fast load times in a small, compact design. We recommend you grab it while it's still in stock.

Here’s something you won’t hear so much during this Black Friday — the U.K. deal is actually a little bit better than the US one. With £60 off, you can now get into current-gen gaming for under £200. Phenomenal value for money.

Why you should buy the Xbox Series S

I’ve written loads about the Xbox Series S, from my one-year review (and yes, at two years, it’s still fantastic), and how you can transform it into a great emulation machine . But I can boil down this question to two reasons: value for money and games.

Sure, it’s not as powerful when compared to the Xbox Series X , or the PS5 . But with a similar architecture to its bigger brother — a 3.6-GHz AMD Zen 2-based processor with 10GB of RAM, a 4-teraflop AMD RDNA 2 GPU with 20 compute units, and 512GB of storage — it’s more than capable of playing the same latest and greatest games.

And looking at what’s on the horizon for Xbox Game Pass, you’re going to be feasting hard throughout 2023 with the likes of Starfield, Forza Motorsport, Redfall, and so much more. At the precipice of Xbox Game Studios bringing the heat, this is the perfect time to buy.

Whether you’re looking for the ultimate gaming gift, treating yourself to a new console, or you’ve always played Playstation (like me) and you want to dip your toes into Xbox Game Pass, this is the saving you’ve been waiting for.