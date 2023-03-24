Wow! Killer Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra deal knocks $750 off now

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the best smartphones of 2023. If you want to upgrade to a top-of-the-line phone, today's Galaxy S23 Ultra deals might be of interest to you.

Right now, you can get the 512GB Galaxy S23 Ultra in Lime from $629 via Samsung's trade-in program. You'll get the highest trade-in value if you trade in the Galaxy Z Fold 4. It typically retails for $1,379, so that's a whopping $750 in savings. Plus get $100 in Samsung credit to spend on Galaxy S23 Ultra accessories or another device.

This is one of the best phone deals from the Discover Samsung Event.

Save up to $750 on the unlocked 512GB Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in lime green colorway with eligible trade-in. Plus get $100 in Samsung credit to spend on accessories. The Galaxy S23 Ultra features an embedded S Pen, 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 8GB RAM, Adreno 740 graphics and 512GB of storage. Its rear camera includes: 200MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP tele 3X optical zoom with 10MP tele 10X optical zoom and 100X space zoom.

Don't have a phone to trade in? You can get an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for $1,099 ($100 off) at Best Buy — with or without activation. Amazon has it for the same price.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra is not just for Android users. It's also a great option if you're switching from an iPhone. The phone in this deal packs a 6.8-inch, (2340 x 1080) Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Adreno 740 graphics, and 512GB of storage. Powering the device's 5,000mAh battery with Super Fast Charging 2.0 which lets you quickly juice up your phone when you're in a pinch.

In our Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review we loved its bright, vivid display and game-changing Qualcomm 8 Gen 2 processor. The phone's advanced camera and seamless integration with other mobile Samsung devices impressed us. We loved the Galaxy S23 Ultra so much that we gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars.

During real-world testing we opened 40 Chrome tabs with a YouTube video playing in the background. We then jumped around between apps and the Galaxy S23 Ultra didn't so much as stutter. In our lab, it delivered big scores on our benchmarks, notching 14,611 with 3DMark Wild Life Unlimited. It beat the breaks off its flagship competitors — Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max (8,652, 5-core Apple GPU) and Google's Pixel 7 Pro (6,725, Mali-G710 MP7 GPU).

Made from recycled aluminum, glass, and plastic, the Galaxy S23 Ultra feels substantial and premium. At 8.3 ounces and measuring 6.4 x 3.1 x 0.35 inches, it's identical in mass to the Galaxy S22 Ultra . By comparison, it's slightly larger, yet lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro Max (8.5 ounces, 6.3 x 3.1 x 0.31 inches).

Overall, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is at the top of the totem pole in the category of Android phones. It's a solid buy if you're looking for a powerful big screen phone that includes its own stylus.