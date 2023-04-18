Workout with your favorite Marvel superheroes in this new fitness app — here’s how it works

This morning, SIx to Start, in collaboration with Marvel Entertainment, launched a new fitness app/ game to get you up and working out with your favorite super heroes. The new interactive fitness app for Android and iOS, uses story building to make working out feel like an adventure.

The new Marvel super hero fitness adventure will become available this summer and I for one am excited. I need to workout, but I often find lifting weights or going for a run kind of boring, but the idea of competing against super heroes appeals to me.

Marvel Move will feature some of the most famous heroes from the MCU like Thor, Hulk, Loki, and the X-Men. As time goes on they will expand the roster of characters and add new workouts. Six to Start has over a decade of experience bringing effective and body-positive training programs to its users. The collaboration with Marvel Entertainment, which has a roster of heroes loved by billions the world over, is a smart move and could create a buzz. Let's take a quick look at Marvel Move.

Thor & Loki: Asgard 5K Training

(Image credit: Future)

Lost in the Ten Realms, you have only one way home: follow the guidance of Thor and Loki (if they can stop fighting for five minutes.) With 24 fully voiced workouts over eight weeks, this is an expert-designed training program designed to take you from zero running experience to being capable of running a complete 5K with the godly sibling duo.

(Image credit: Future)

X-Men: Age of ORCHIS

Discover your mutant identity as you're welcomed to the mutant haven of Krakoa. You'll be recruited to work alongside the X-Men to counter a rising threat to mutant-kind. Written by Tini Howard (X-Men comics), this is a classic globe-trotting X-Men-style adventure alongside Wolverine, Storm, Jean Grey, and many more.

The Hulk: Hulkville

Run from the authorities with Bruce and Betty Banner as they try to hide Hulk from the world. But when you finally find shelter in a remote desert town, mysterious forces are at work. Can you uncover the truth before it’s too late?

Daredevil: Terminal Degree

As a new student at a prestigious law school, you soon realize all is not as it seems. Before you know it, you’re pulled into the dangerous criminal underworld and find yourself working alongside Daredevil himself to bring down the whole House of Cards.

Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch: In Dreams

You find yourself listening to an audio tour guide for a place you've never visited… but nothing seems right. Suddenly you realize there's another voice leaking through — a certain Sorcerer Supreme warning you, and trying to guide you. Featuring Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch, you'll need to figure out where you are and how you'll escape quickly.

Why this is so cool

I grew up collecting Marvel comic books, so I'm a bit of a fan and I like the idea of challenging some of my childhood heroes. The very cool thing is the use of storytelling. Exercise is made to feel like you're on an adventure with your favorite heroes, while also getting in a workout that isn't boring.

(Image credit: Future)

Outlook

If you work out regularly, you will enjoy the benefits of improving your overall fitness and health. Being able to enjoy my workout, thanks to being part of an ongoing storyline, and having the option to choose your fitness level allows any user to start at their current fitness level and improve.

Six to Start and Marvel state that the app "gives users full control over the time or distance of their runs, can enable thrilling chases when they want to intensify their workout and can track their activity whether they're outdoors, on a treadmill, in a wheelchair, and more."

I, for one, will give it a serious try and update you all on my progress.