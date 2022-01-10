Wonder Woman game: Everything we know so far

DC games are arriving in droves, from Gotham Knights to Suicide Squad , and now we have Wonder Woman, developed by Monolith, responsible for the critically acclaimed Shadow of Mordor games.

Wonder Woman was recently revealed at The Game Awards 2021, so we don’t know a whole lot about the game just yet. However, we have a few ideas about where the story and gameplay could go as well as when it’ll launch.

Here’s everything we know about Wonder Woman, from the release date and story to the gameplay and more.

We don’t have an official release date for Wonder Woman just yet, but we imagine that it’ll launch beyond 2022. My guess is 2023 to 2024, and that’s solely because Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad already have release windows in 2022, so it begs to reason that Wonder Woman would have revealed its window if 2022 was the case.

We’re not sure about the consoles that Wonder Woman will be dropping on, but considering the consistency of the Shadow of Mordor games, it’s likely going to launch on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X at the very least.

Wonder Woman story

While we only got a Wonder Woman teaser that lasted less than a minute, we have some inkling about what’s going on in the story.

In the description for the YouTube video, it describes how we play as Diana of Themyscira in the fight to unite her Amazon family and the humans from the modern world. It also reads that Wonder Woman will introduce an original story to the DC Universe, meaning that it won’t be directly based on another work.

However, it could still feature ties to other comic books. It would be pretty neat to play as Wonder Woman and face off against Greek gods like Ares. We also don’t know if Wonder Woman has any ties to the Arkhamverse or the universe in which Gotham Knights takes place. We imagine that we’ll learn more down the road.

In the trailer, we hear, “my daughter, a new threat comes to our shores and I must call you home.” So we know that at this point, Wonder Woman has left Themyscira and lives among modern society. Her mother goes on to say that she needs to reunite old enemies and become a leader. It sounds like this game takes place at a point in Wonder Woman’s career where she needs to become some sort of general in a huge battle, so that’s pretty exciting.

Wonder Woman gameplay

Wonder Woman is described as a single player open-world action adventure game. Where’s the world taking place? Well, if the trailer is any indication, it’s likely that the game is taking place in Themyscira.

Warner Bros. Games (Image credit: Warner Bros. Games)

It’s also been confirmed that Wonder Woman will use the Nemesis System that the Shadow of Mordor games used, which is pretty neat. That means we’ll likely get to meet some iconic characters out in the open-world to fight.

Since Monolith is developing Wonder Woman, it’ll likely play similar to the Shadow of Mordor games, which isn’t bad since it’ll suit the third-person action that the game will need to show off the hero’s abilities.

I can already see it now: the bracelets are going to act as a parry, the lasso of truth is going to be a stun mechanic, the tiara is going to be a ranged attack, and the sword is going to be for epic melee strikes. I got this all figured out -- not really, but I bet it’ll look something similar.

As exciting as a Wonder Woman game is, I’m not 100% sure it’ll be very groundbreaking gameplay-wise, but I hope that Monolith pulls out some new tricks for this title.

Wonder Woman PC requirements

It’s more than likely that Wonder Woman is heading to PC, but we have to imagine that it’s going to take a lot of power to run properly considering Monolith’s track record of taxing titles.

Warner Bros. Games (Image credit: Warner Bros. Games)

When looking at Middle-earth: Shadow of War for reference, we see that it required a minimum of an AMD FX-4350 or Intel Core i5-2300 CPU, 6GB of RAM, and an AMD HD 7870 2 GB or NVIDIA GTX 660 2 GB GPU. However, the recommended requirements up those specs to an AMD FX-8350 or Intel Core i7-3770 CPU, 12GB of RAM, and an AMD RX580 4GB or NVIDIA GTX 1060 6GB GPU.

If I had to guess, I imagine that Wonder Woman will likely recommend an RTX 3060 by the time it launches. That isn’t that big of a problem, however, because some of the best cheap gaming laptops already have that.

Outlook

Wonder Woman is likely a long ways away, but there was still plenty of info to gather from that one trailer. We’re excited to see what this new age of Wonder Woman looks like. I certainly hope that it’s better than the recent live-action films at the very least. Stay tuned for more updates here as information is revealed down the line.