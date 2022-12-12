Windows 11 Snipping Tool to get screen recording support — expect these handy tricks

By Darragh Murphy
published

Microsoft's Snipping Tool is getting a few more handy tricks

Microsoft announced a new screen recording option is coming to the Windows 11 Snipping Tool app, allowing users to easily record their whole screen or even select a part of their screen.

In a blog post to Windows Insiders (opens in new tab), Microsoft states it is rolling out the update in the Dev Channel in version 11.2211.35.0 or later of the Snipping Tool app. Once installed, the app will have a new "Record" option available for Insiders to use. 

The built-in screen recording feature will allow users to "select and refine" part of their screen to record before starting a session, and when finished, they will be able to preview their recording before saving or sharing. This adds another few tricks to the popular Snipping Tool app, which already lets you take a screenshot and more.

Microsoft is still testing the new feature, so there are still a few issues it needs to sort out. This includes some users seeing a "slight delay" when clicking Start and when the recording begins, along with the Snipping Tool app windows not restoring when starting a new snip in the app.

Screen recording support is rolling out gradually, so some Windows Insiders may not see the update right away. As for all other users, Microsoft is likely to roll out the update eventually, but it isn't certain when it will officially roll out. Still, it's a handy trick that will be welcome, especially as an alternative to the other way to record your screen on Windows 11.

If you're after even more handy Windows 11 tricks to make life easier or effortless Windows 11 tips that can change the way you work, we've got you covered. 

