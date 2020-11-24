Whoa! This 14-inch Lenovo laptop is only $119 in shocking Black Friday deal

Black Friday is the best time of the year to snatch up a cheap laptop, and boy do we have a killer deal for you!

Best Buy has slashed the price of the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 in half! The 14-inch, AMD-equipped laptop is now only $119 — yes, I'm serious. All you'll need is a $100 bill and a $20 bill to snag this device.

Black Friday cheap laptop deal: 14-inch Lenovo IdeaPad 1 with one-year of Microsoft Office

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14-inch: was $299 now $119 @ Best Buy

This cheap Black Friday laptop deal takes $110 off the Lenovo IdeaPad 1. This budget-friendly machine packs a 14-inch, 1366 x 768 display, an AMD A6 CPU, AMD Radeon R4 graphics, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. It also sports Windows 10 in S mode.View Deal

The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14-inch is ideal for easygoing users who need a machine for web browsing and light entertainment. With a dual-core CPU and 4GB of RAM, the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 isn't ideal for heavy productivity, but it is perfectly fine for casual usage and basic computing.

Best Black Friday laptop deal: Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14-inch (Image credit: Best Buy)

The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 is ultrathin and ultralight for a portable, lightweight form factor. The 14-inch machine weighs 3 pounds and it's 0.78 inches thin.

Black Friday falls on November 27 and we expect to see tons of deals on today’s best laptops. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday 2020 deals hub for this year's best holiday discounts.