Whoa! 16-inch MacBook Pro just got biggest price cut ever

If you want the best laptop running macOS, then we have a deal for you.

B&H Photo Video is selling the 16-inch MacBook Pro for $300 off. This is the steepest discount we've ever seen on Apple's newest laptop.

Dropped from $2,799 to $2,499, this specific MacBook Pro packs some serious specs, including an Intel Core i9 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage and an AMD Radeon Pro 5500M graphics card.

The new Editor's Choice 16-inch MacBook Pro packs a 16-inch Retina display, a Core i9 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and a Radeon Pro 5500M GPU. Best of all, it has the new Magic Keyboard.

We gave Apple's latest laptop a glowing recommendation in our 16-inch MacBook Pro review. You'll be most excited to hear that this is the only MacBook with a decent keyboard; Apple exchanged the flawed Butterfly-style keyboard in the previous model with a traditional scissor-switch keyboard that's more comfortable and should be more reliable.

That's already reason enough to get the 16-inch MacBook Pro over other Apple laptops. Combine the keyboard with a stunning 16-inch display surrounded by thin bezels, insanely fast performance and the best speakers we've ever heard in a laptop, and the new MacBook Pro stands head and shoulders above other macOS laptops and most Windows competitors.

MacBooks rarely drop in price let alone those released just a few months ago. That makes this $300 discount on the 16-inch MacBook Pro savings you shouldn't miss out on.