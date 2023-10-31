Where to preorder the new 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 processor

Apple's new 14-inch MacBook Pro M3 is now available for preorder at Apple.com and the Apple app, pricing for the M3 MacBook Pro starts at $1,599. If you're still sitting on an M1 or even a dated Intel-MacBook Pro, the new M3-charged MacBook Pro surpasses its predecessors in every way.

Apple's newly announced 14-inch MacBook Pro features an M3 8-core CPU with hard-ware accelerated ray-tracing, 10-core GPU, and supports up to 24GB of unified memory. According to Apple, the new M3 processor and GPU is up to 65 percent faster than its first generation M1 chip. This means you can expect more fluid multitasking, whether you're testing millions of lines of code in Xcode or working with audio tracks in Logic Pro. Powered by the latest macOS Sonoma software, the M3 MacBook Pro has a rated battery life of up to 22 hours.

So if you waited this long to upgrade your MacBook, now's the time to jump into the next-gen performance. MacBook Pro M3 preorders are expected to ship to arrive by Nov. 7.

Preorder the MacBook Pro M3