Where to preorder the new MacBook Pro with M3 Pro | M3 Max

Preorder the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro and M3 Max at Apple.com and the Apple Store app. Pricing in the U.S. starts from $1,999 for the 14-inch model MacBook M3 Pro and $2,499 for the 16-inch MacBook M3 Pro. The M3 Max starts from $3,199.

The MacBook Pro with M3 Pro delivers stronger performance and supports more unified memory. According to Apple, the M3 Pro is up to 40 percent faster than the 16-inch M1 Pro series. This laptop is perfect for creators who work with advanced Adobe Photoshop functions like working with panoramic images.

Apple offers financing over the course of 12 months depending on the configuration you choose. If you choose Apple Card monthly installments at checkout, you'll pay 0% APR. Although it's too soon for deals, Apple's trade-in program gets you credit toward your new MacBook Pro when you trade-in an eligible computer.

MacBook Pro with M3 Pro and MacBook Pro with M3 Max preorders are expected to ship by Nov. 7 and Nov. 9-13, respectively.

Preorder MacBook Pro with M3 Pro | M3 Max

(Image credit: Apple )

The ultimate power-user machines, Apple's MacBook Pro with M3 Pro and MacBook Pro with M3 Max series laptops feature the latest macOS Sonoma. Expect seamless productivity with the blazing-fast processing performance of up to 16-cores, up to 40-core GPU, and support up to 128GB of unified RAM. Battery life is rated at up to 22 hours.

The new MacBook Pro with M3 Pro and MacBook Pro with M3 Max are worth considering if you're looking for a new laptop that meets demanding workflows.