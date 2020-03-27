Where to buy a webcam: In stock at select retailers

For many of us, working from home during the Coronavirus pandemic means daily video conferencing. Investing in a good webcam will enhance your video and audio quality whether you’re in a Zoom meeting or streaming on Twitch.

If we’re being honest, with the exception of a few laptops like the Pixelbook Go, most built-in PC cameras suck.

Fortunately, you can buy an external webcam to fix issues like blurry video and choppy sound. And due to the COVID-19 crisis leading to social distancing lockdowns, more people than ever are working from home.

The demand for webcams is so high that retailers can't seem to keep them in stock. That's where our online shopping expertise comes in.

If you've been hopelessly searching for a webcam for your PC, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up a list of the best webcam deals from trusted retailers around the web and listed them all in one place.

As a reminder, webcams are going in and out of stock fast. So when you find a webcam you like, grab it while you still can.

From the Logitech C920 to the Razer Kiyo, here's where you can buy a webcam.

Logitech C920 HD Pro Webcam: for $79.99 @ Dell

The Logitech C920 HD Pro is the best overall webcam out there. It's perfect for Zoom meetings, Twitch streaming and Skype chats. In our Logitech C920 HD Pro webcam review, we praised its sharp, clear photos, 1080p videos and wide field of view. View Deal

Logitech C270 HD Webcam: was $39 now $33 @ Dell

Enjoy smooth, sharp 720p video in rich color with the Logitech C270. It's built-in noise-reducing microphone lets be heard loud and clear. Get it now for just $33 at Dell. View Deal