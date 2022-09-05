Walmart Labor Day sale: Acer Swift 3 laptop for just $439

The Walmart Labor Day sale offers fantastic back to school deals. If you're looking for a budget laptop that doesn't sacrifice performance for price, here's a deal for you.

For a limited time, you can get the Acer Swift 3 Laptop for just $439 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. Formerly $589, that's $150 in savings and the cheapest price we've seen for this Acer Laptop. It's one of the best Labor Day deals you can get.

Save $150 on the Acer Swift 3 during Walmart's Labor Day sale. This laptop packs a 14-inch 1080p display, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 512GB SSD. The Acer Swift 3 delivers quick and responsive across multitasking and other processor-intensive tasks.

The Acer Swift 3 is one of the best college laptops thanks to its snappy performance, and all-day battery life. It packs a 14-inch 1080p display and is powered by a 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 8-core CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM. This configuration ensures quick performance when you're running multiple apps at once. Rounding out its specs are Intel Iris Xe Graphics and an ample 512GB SSD.

In our Acer Swift 3 review, we liked its speedy performance and lightweight, subtle design. We were also fond of its reliable battery which lasted 14 hours and 48 minutes in our Laptop Mag Battery Test. This rigorous trail consists of continuous web surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness.

At 12.7 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches with a weight 2.6 pounds, the Swift 3 is super portable. It's on par with today's best 14-inch laptops like the HP Spectre x360 14 (2.5 pounds, 12.4 x 8.7 x 0.6 inches) Lenovo Yoga 9i (3 pounds, 12.6 x 8.5 x 0.6 inches) and HP EliteBook 840 G7 (3 pounds, 12.74 x 8.45 x 0.7 inches).

Connectivity-wise, the Acer Swift 3 packs plenty of ports. It has 1 x USB Type-C port, 2 x USB-Type A ports, 1x HDMI port and a headphone/mic combo jack.

