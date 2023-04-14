Upgrade to the Google Pixel 6a for just $299, no strings attached

The Google Pixel 6a is on sale for a measly $299 ahead of the Google Pixel 7a's imminent release date. This is good news if you're on the hunt for a cheap unlocked phone deal for yourself or a family member.

Amazon currently offers the Google Pixel 6a for just $299 (opens in new tab). That's $150 cheaper than its normal price of $449. This is the lowest price we've seen for the unlocked Pixel 6a with no strings attached. By comparison, Best Buy offers the Pixel 6a for $249 (200 off) with activation (opens in new tab).

Google Pixel 6a deal

Save $150 on the Google Pixel 6a, our favorite budget smartphone. This unlocked Pixel 6a works with Google Fi, Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, and just about every major U.S. prepaid carrier. In our Pixel 6a review, we rate it 4 out of 5-stars for its excellent software support, unique AI software features and bright, colorful display.

Google's Pixel 6a is one of the best smartphones to buy on a budget. It features a 6.1 inch FHD+ OLED display, Google Tensor 8-core processor, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This unlocked Pixel 6a works with Google Fi, Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, and just about every major U.S. prepaid carrier.

In our Pixel 6a review, we liked its excellent software support, unique AI software features and bright, colorful display. We were also impressed by the phone's performance and rated it 4 out of 5 stars. The Pixel 6a is the Editor's Choice budget smartphone.

During real world tests, the Pixel 6a had no issues with multitasking. Our reviewer threw a few dozen Google Chrome tabs at it while running a Netflix video in the background, then swapping between several other apps including Twitter, YouTube Music, and Gmail. The Pixel 6a never stuttered.

For documenting life's fleeting moments, it has a 12.2MP wide and 12MP ultrawide lens dual camera on the back. An 8MP front camera facilitates selfies and video calls. Google design engineers incorporated an under-display fingerprint sensor into the Pixel 6a for secure unlocking. No more having to memorize passwords and pin codes.

Overall, the Pixel 6a is one of the best cheap phones you can get. Especially at this stellar price.

