Unwind with $600 off ASUS ZenBook Pro RTX 3050 Ti in this Cyber Monday laptop deal

Black Friday 2022 laptop deals may have been hot, but Cyber Monday laptop deals are already hotter. Newegg Cyber Monday deals, in particular, are really bringing the heat with stellar deals on RTX 30 Series laptops.

Asus laptops, for example, have a long history of being reliable machines. The Asus ZenBook Pro OLED 15 is just $799 at Newegg (opens in new tab) right now. Normally retailing for $1,399, that gives you an impressive $600 discount on an RTX 3050 Ti machine.

Save a solid $600 in Newegg's Cyber Monday sale. With a 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) OLED touchscreen display, a Ryzen 7 5800H 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD, the ZenBook Pro 15 makes content creation and light gaming a breeze.

While we haven't reviewed this particular model, in our ZenBook Pro 14 Duo review we raved about its bright, colorful display and its punchy performance. This configuration may not have the awkward second screen as the Duo, but it has many of the same specs so we're expecting similar stellar performance from the ZenBook Pro 15 OLED.

If connectivity is your concern, there's no need to panic with the ZenBook Pro 15 OLED. It comes with a full array of ports; USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, SD Slot, and headphone jack are all included.

Plus, measuring 13.9 x 9.7 x 0.7 inches and weighing 4.4 pounds, this 15-inch laptop is still incredibly portable and would be a boon to any streamer's setup.

Cyber Monday is on November 28th and we're expecting to see weeklong savings on today's most coveted gadgets. Check out our Cyber Monday deals hub for the best discounts happening now.