Unleash your dark energy (and save $81) with this stellar Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Black Friday deal

You already knew that Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 is one of the best Apple Watch Series 7 alternatives for Android users, but did you know it's on sale for Black Friday 2022? This data-driven companion device for the new Galaxy S22 Ultra is currently available for an ultra low price.

Right now, you can pick up the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for $169 at Amazon (opens in new tab). This wonderful wearable normally retails for $249, saving you a hefty $81. Pixel for pixel, this is one of the best smartwatch deals we've seen all week.

(opens in new tab) Galaxy Watch 4: was $249 now $169 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now $80 off for Black Friday, the Galaxy Watch 4 is one of the best smartwatches around. Sleek, lightweight, and super customizable, the Galaxy Watch 4 is Samsung's best smartwatch yet, hands-down. It features advanced sleep tracking, auto workout-tracking, advanced run coaching, GPS fall detection, and real-time ECG monitoring.

Galaxy Watch 4 is the superb successor to the Galaxy Watch Active 2. The smartwatch in this deal has a 40mm AMOLED display, GPS, a Exynos W920 dual-core CPU, 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of storage.

Just like its main competitor, it has a built-in heart rate monitor, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and Wi-Fi connectivity. And with GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo global positioning built-in, the Galaxy Watch 4 is a great companion for biking, hiking and camping. Rated IP68 water-resistant to 164 feet, the Galaxy Watch 4 is suitable for swimming in the pool.

In a nutshell, Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 gives the Apple Watch Series 7 a run for its proverbial money. If you want a multifunctional smartwatch outside of Apple's ecosystem, you can't go wrong with the Galaxy Watch 4.

