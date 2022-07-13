This 15-inch laptop will last years — today is your last chance to buy it for $369

Prime Day 2022 is on its second and last day, so just like John Cena, you won't be able to see this amazing deal after today. Get the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15-inch laptop for $150 off while you still can.

Currently, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15-inch laptop is on sale for $369 at Walmart (opens in new tab), and this is one of the better cheap laptop deals we've seen. Why? It's all about the components for the price. This thing won't chug as soon as you get it, and anything like this under $400 is a good deal.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15-inch: was $519 now $369 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15-inch laptop is a solid budget machine that's bound to last you several years before it starts giving out. It's packed with an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15-inch laptop packs some decent components for the given price. It offers an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. That's enough to juggle most moderately demanding tasks.

Unfortunately, we haven't tested the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15-inch laptop ourselves, but Lenovo claims that it has up to 12 hours of battery life. Of course, it features a 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080 display, but I wouldn't bet that it's super colorful or bright. That's to be expected at this price, however.

It weighs 3.74 pounds, which is relatively light for a 15-inch notebook. For those that are concerned with privacy (we all should be), the laptop features a built-in privacy shutter for its webcam. Although, I can't imagine that the 720p webcam could see much of anything to begin with.

Despite some of its potential flaws, this laptop is a seriously good deal for people that are looking for a reliable laptop at an affordable price.