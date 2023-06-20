ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 hits lowest price ever in Lenovo laptop sale

Lenovo tech deals slash up to 76% off select laptops— dropping many configurations to record low prices. For a limited time, you can get the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 for $1,891 via coupon, "THINKTECHDEALS1" at checkout. This flagship business notebook typically costs $3,319, so that's a massive $1,427 off and its biggest discount yet. This marks the lowest price ever for this particular ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11. In fact, it's one of the best laptop deals we've tracked this year.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 deal

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11: $,3,319 $1,891 @ Lenovo

Save $1,427 on the 2023 Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 via coupon, "THINKTECHDEALS1". The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 in this deal packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1200) 400- nit anti-glare touch screen, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1365U vPro 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 1TB SSD. Powered by Windows 11 Pro 6 its 1080p IR hybrid webcam with privacy shutter ensures instant, secure logins.

Lenovo's ThinkPad series fleet of machines are among the best business laptops out there.

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 in this deal packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1200) 400- nit anti-glare touch screen, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1365U vPro 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 1TB SSD. It's powered by Windows 11 Pro 64-bit and equips you with a 1080p IR hybrid webcam with privacy shutter. Logins are fast and secure thanks to Windows Hello face recognition and the laptop's integrated fingerprint reader.

Built to military specs, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 is rugged and can take a beating. It withstands everyday wear and tear of heavy use and travel.

If you're looking for a reliable and secure laptop for your home office or business, the ThinkPad Carbon Gen 11 is a solid option.