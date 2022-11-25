These Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are only $328 for Black Friday — but there's a catch

By Kimberly Gedeon
published

Save over $70 on Sony's latest noise-canceling headphones

Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones
Black Friday 2022 is rolling out the best noise-cancelling headphones deals we've ever seen. One of them that caught our eye are these Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones.

They're only $328 at Newegg (opens in new tab), but there's a catch. They're renewed. On the plus side, if it doesn't meet your standards, you're well within your right to get a refund (as long as you return it within 30 days).

If you want a BRAND SPANKIN' NEW pair of Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones, however, the cheapest ones you can get are at Amazon for $348 (opens in new tab) for a limited time, down from an ugly price tag of $400. 

Sony WH-1000XM5 (renewed): $399

Sony WH-1000XM5 (renewed): $399 $328 @ Newegg
Save over $70 on the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones at Newegg for Black Friday. They feature industry leading noise-cancellation powered by Sony's own integrated processor V1 and HD noise-cancelling processor QN1. Precise voice pickup technology and advanced audio signal processing ensure crystal clear hands-free calls. Lightweight with soft fit leather headband and on-ear cushions, Sony WH-1000XM5 promise up to 30 hours of comfortable listening. 

Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones: $399

Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones: $399 $348 @ Amazon
Save $50 on the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones at Amazon. They feature industry leading noise-cancellation powered by Sony's own integrated processor V1 and HD noise-cancelling processor QN1. Precise voice pickup technology and advanced audio signal processing ensure crystal clear hands-free calls. Lightweight with soft fit leather headband and on-ear cushions, Sony WH-1000XM5 promise up to 30 hours of comfortable listening. 

Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones offer some of the most effective noise-cancellation features on the market. This means that you can enjoy for favorite songs and podcasts on a plane without dealing with the irksome white noise. 

It also delivers precise voice pickup technology and advanced audio signal processing for crystal-clear calls. Thanks to Google Assistant and Alexa hands-free assistant support, you can control almost anything with voice activation. 

In our Sony WH-1000XM5 review, we praise these headphones for their balanced, spacious sound. We also lauded it for its excellent adaptive ANC and superb call quality. We gave the Sony WH-1000XM5 an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice award. 

These Sony headphones are a cheaper and better alternative to the Apple AirPods Max.

If you want to own the wireless headphones around, the Sony WH-1000MX5 may be worth the splurge. 

Black Friday 2022 is on Nov. 25 and we’re tracking the best end-of-year discounts on must-have tech. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday deals roundup for the best holiday discounts. 

Kimberly Gedeon
Kimberly Gedeon

Kimberly Gedeon, holding a Master's degree in International Journalism, launched her career as a journalist for MadameNoire's business beat in 2013. She loved translating stuffy stories about the economy, personal finance and investing into digestible, easy-to-understand, entertaining stories for young women of color. During her time on the business beat, she discovered her passion for tech as she dove into articles about tech entrepreneurship, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) and the latest tablets. After eight years of freelancing, dabbling in a myriad of beats, she's finally found a home at Laptop Mag that accepts her as the crypto-addicted, virtual reality-loving, investing-focused, tech-fascinated nerd she is. Woot!