These Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are only $328 for Black Friday — but there's a catch

Black Friday 2022 is rolling out the best noise-cancelling headphones deals we've ever seen. One of them that caught our eye are these Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones.

They're only $328 at Newegg, but there's a catch. They're renewed. On the plus side, if it doesn't meet your standards, you're well within your right to get a refund (as long as you return it within 30 days).

If you want a BRAND SPANKIN' NEW pair of Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones, however, the cheapest ones you can get are at Amazon for $348 for a limited time, down from an ugly price tag of $400.

Save over $70 on the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones at Newegg for Black Friday. They feature industry leading noise-cancellation powered by Sony's own integrated processor V1 and HD noise-cancelling processor QN1. Precise voice pickup technology and advanced audio signal processing ensure crystal clear hands-free calls. Lightweight with soft fit leather headband and on-ear cushions, Sony WH-1000XM5 promise up to 30 hours of comfortable listening.

Save $50 on the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones at Amazon. They feature industry leading noise-cancellation powered by Sony's own integrated processor V1 and HD noise-cancelling processor QN1. Precise voice pickup technology and advanced audio signal processing ensure crystal clear hands-free calls. Lightweight with soft fit leather headband and on-ear cushions, Sony WH-1000XM5 promise up to 30 hours of comfortable listening.

Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones offer some of the most effective noise-cancellation features on the market. This means that you can enjoy for favorite songs and podcasts on a plane without dealing with the irksome white noise.

It also delivers precise voice pickup technology and advanced audio signal processing for crystal-clear calls. Thanks to Google Assistant and Alexa hands-free assistant support, you can control almost anything with voice activation.

In our Sony WH-1000XM5 review, we praise these headphones for their balanced, spacious sound. We also lauded it for its excellent adaptive ANC and superb call quality. We gave the Sony WH-1000XM5 an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice award.

These Sony headphones are a cheaper and better alternative to the Apple AirPods Max.

If you want to own the wireless headphones around, the Sony WH-1000MX5 may be worth the splurge.