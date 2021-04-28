The world's first Bitcoin rewards credit card is coming — how to get it

You can earn up to 3% of Bitcoin thanks to an upcoming cryptocurrency rewards credit card Mastercard and Gemini are spearheading. Gemini, by the way, is a New York-based cryptocurrency exchange, and it's also the parent company of Nifty Gateway — the platform that hosted Eminem's first NFT drop.

Knee deep in the NFT and digital-asset niche, Gemini is a natural partner for Mastercard's first crypto-based credit card launch, which is poised to hit the market this summer (via PRNewswire).

The world's first credit card with cryptocurrency rewards is coming

Mastercard and Gemini's new partnership offers clients the world's first credit card with cryptocurrency rewards. Cardholders will earn up to 2% in Bitcoin (or any of the 30 digital assets Gemini offers) on groceries. For dining purchases, users can earn up to 3% in cryptocurrency rewards. On all other purchases, cardholders can receive 1% back.

Most cards payout rewards on a monthly basis, but the Gemini Credit Card will dole out cryptocurrency rewards in real-time. Gemini cardholders will receive their digital-asset rewards as the transaction occurs (in most cases). Here are some other benefits:

No annual fee

24/7 live customer support

Security-first design available in black, silver and rose gold

Near-instant access upon approval

Exclusive offers with merchants such as DoorDash, HelloFresh, Lyft and ShopRunner

Advanced security features such as Mastercard ID Theft Protection, Zero Liability, Price Protection and more.

"As more consumers look to enter the crypto ecosystem, the Gemini Credit Card gives them an easy point of entry and an effortless way to earn crypto as a reward without changing their daily spending habits," said Gemini CEO Tyler Winklevoss.

Linda Kirkpatrick, president of Mastercard's North American operations, agreed with Winklevoss' statement, adding that Mastercard is aiming to meet clients' need for services that cater to next-generation currency. "Consumer choice is at the center of Mastercard's strategy – giving people flexibility in how they pay and anticipating their evolving preferences," Kirkpatrick said.

How to get the Gemini Credit Card

If you're interested in the Gemini Credit Card, you can sign up for the waitlist here. You will receive updates on the highly anticipated crypto card as well as early access to the Gemini Credit Card application.

The Gemini Credit Card will be available in all 50 US states and will be welcomed anywhere that accepts Mastercard. The crypto rewards card is expected to launch this summer.