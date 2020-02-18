Microsoft's Surface Laptop 3 is up to $300 off at Best Buy

Microsoft's Surface Laptop 3 is one of the best laptops you can buy. It's also among the most expensive, which is why we're excited to share this deal with you.

For a limited time, you can get the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 on sale for $799.99 at Best Buy. Normally priced at $999, that's $200 off and the second lowest price we've ever seen for this laptop. It's also one of the best laptop deals we've seen this month.

The Editors' Choice Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is on sale for just $799.99 at Best Buy. That's the lowest price we've ever seen for Microsoft's premium laptop. The base configuration packs an Intel Core i5-1035G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. View Deal

For users who need more horsepower, the Surface Laptop 3 with 10th-gen Core i7-1065G7 CPU is now $300 off at Best Buy. It has a 13.5-inch (2256 x 1504) display, 16GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD.View Deal

Microsoft's Surface Laptop 3 gives Apple's MacBook Air a run for its proverbial money. Like the MacBook Air, the Surface Laptop has a sleek, minimalist aesthetic characterized by smooth curves and clean surfaces. However, Microsoft's laptop blows away the MacBook Air when it comes to specs.

In our Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 review, we loved its elegant premium design and sharp, vivid display. Though it lacks Thunderbolt 3 ports, we awarded it Editor's Choice for it good performance, decent battery life and comfortable keyboard.

Design-wise, the Surface Laptop 3 is a classy notebook with a modern design and premium materials. At 12.1 x 8.8 x 0.6-inches and a weight of 2.9 pounds, the Surface Laptop 3 is larger and heavier than the Dell XPS 13 (11.9 x 8.8 x 0.5 inches, 2.7 pounds), the Apple MacBook Pro (12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches, 3 pounds) and the HP Spectre x360 13 (12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches, 2.7 pounds).

Port-wise, like most 13-inch laptops, the Surface Laptop 3's selection is modest. It has a magnetic Surface Connect port, a USB 3.1 Type-A port and a USB Type-C input. There's also a headphone/mic jack built-in for your must have peripherals.

With its 10th-gen chip and all-metal finish, the Surface Laptop 3 is a worthy successor to the Surface Laptop 2. At $200 off, it's a solid deal if refined hardware and Windows 10 power are what you look for in a laptop.

