The 'PC Gaming Show 2023 Preview' shows off the hottest upcoming games — how to watch

Our sister site PC Gamer is hosting the PC Gaming Show 2023 Preview, a showcase you'll want to watch to catch you up on all the hottest games coming your way next year and beyond.

Set to launch on Nov. 17, fans of the PC Gamer broadcast will recognize returning host Frankie Ward, a witty, humorous presenter known for having a presence in the world of esports, including Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, League of Legends, Overwatch, Call of Duty, and more.

PC Gaming Show 2023 Preview: What to expect

The PC Gaming Show is poised to roll out the following segments during the broadcast:

The Top 5 Most-Wanted Games of 2023, as selected by PC Gamer

The Great War: Western Front

A brand new game from League of Geeks, the creators of Armello and the recently announced reboot of Solium Infernum

Kerbal Space Program 2 (featuring an exclusive interview with Creative Director Nate Simpson).

When is the PC Gaming Show 2023 Preview?

The PC Gaming Show 2023 Preview will air on Twitch, YouTube and Steam on Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET.

How to watch the PC Gaming Show 2023 Preview

As mentioned, the PC Gaming Show 2023 Preview will launch on numerous platforms. Check out the links below that indicate where you can watch the showcase.

Intel, one of the partners behind the PC Gaming Show 2023 Preview, released a statement about the upcoming November showcase:

“As a gamer, I truly believe the PC is the best place to play – and Intel’s product leadership has enabled the best gaming experiences of the year. We look forward to showcasing future memorable moments with this community during the PC Gaming Show," said Marcus Kennedy, General Manager of Gaming, Creator and Esports Segment at Intel.

PC Gamer hosted a gaming show over the summer, which attracted 4.3 million concurrent viewers globally. You don't want to miss the next one!