The Google Pixel Watch just dropped $70 at several retailers. So if you own an Android phone, especially the Pixel 7a, Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro, don't let this deal pass you by.

Currently, the Google Pixel Watch LTE is on sale for $329 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy. Usually you'd expect to pay $399 for this smartwatch, so you're saving $70. This is the lowest price we've tracked for the LTE model — the best Google Watch deal of 2023.

Best Buy also offers the Wi-Fi-onlyPixel Watch for $299 (opens in new tab)($50 off).

Pixel Watch deal

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel Watch LTE: $399 $329 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $70 on the Goole Pixel Watch LTE — the best smartwatch for Android users. It features a sleek, comfortable design and offers 20 interchangeable band options. Freebies include 6 months of Fitbit Premium and 3 months of YouTube Music Premium.

Google's Pixel Watch is the smartwatch to buy if you're in the Google ecosystem. It complements the Pixel 7a, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro — or any other Android phone. It features Fitbit heart rate, sleep, and activity tracking to help you stay on top of your health and wellness.

Pixel Watch lets you access Google's useful apps right on your wrist. When you're not near your phone, call on Google Assistant, Maps, Wallet, Calendar and Gmail to get things done.

Design-wise the Pixel Watch is engineered for all-day wearing comfort. Its sleek, circular, domed design gives off a clean, minimalist look. If you want to stand out from the crowd, there are 20 interchangeable band options to choose from. That way, you can match your outfit of the day and express your unique style.

If you're in the market for a smartwatch to complement your Android phone, the Google Pixel Watch is a wise choice. Especially at this tempting price.