The excellent Shure SM7B XLR microphone drops to $359 — lowest price of the year

The Shure SM7B is the best XLR microphone for streaming and podcasting. And thanks to this season's holiday tech deals, our favorite vocal mic is at a great price.

Right now, you can get the awesome Shure SM7B Vocal Microphone for $359 at Amazon. Typically, you'd expect to pony up $500 for this dynamic cardioid mic, so that's $140 in savings. Rarely on sale, this is the Shure SM7B's lowest price of the year.

Amazon also offers the Shure MV7 USB Microphone for $224.

Save $140 on the Shure SM7B Vocal Microphone delivers rich audio and precise cardioid pickup. It's the best XLR microphone for streaming, podcasting, studio recording, and voice-overs.

Shure's SM7B vocal microphone is the professional audio gadget of choice for radio personalities, podcasters and streamers. It's been seen on the YouTube channels of Power 105.1 radio's "The Breakfast Club", Mike Tyson's "Hotboxin' with Mike", and Logan Paul's "Impaulsive" podcast just to name a few. It features a dynamic capsule, cardioid polar pattern, 50Hz to 20kHz frequency range, impedance of 150 Ohms, -59 dBV sensitivity and XLR connector.

In our Shure SM7B review , we praise its svelte design and magnificent, rich audio. We also loved how it practically eliminated peaks and plosives during vocal recordings. For these attributes, we gave the Shure SM7B an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice award.

The Shure SM7B connects to your laptop using a mixer and XLR cable (sold separately). Our reviewer used the Razer Audio Mixer and Mogami Gold Studio XLR cable. During real-world testing, vocals were smooth and crisp. The SM7B effectively picked up low dialogue and made it sound full.

At $140 off, the Shure SM7B is at a rare price and a solid buy for any podcaster, voice-over artist or streamer.